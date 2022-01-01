Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve chile relleno

Bellota image

 

Bellota

3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Chile Relleno$16.00
deep fried poblano pepper stuffed with chihuahua cheese, epazote, onion, cotija cheese and served with a charred tomato sauce. comes with mexican rice and beans
More about Bellota
Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina image

 

Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina

1294 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SIDE CHILE RELLENO$6.50
CHILE RELLENOS$15.95
Two poblano peppers filled with your choice of white cheddar cheese or portabello mushroom; battered and fried. Smothered with your choice of any of our four sauces. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and topped with cotija cheese.
More about Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chile Relleno Plate$16.99
Two home made crispy rellenos, topped with Green chili and served with rice and refrieds.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
Angelo's Taverna image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE

620 E 6th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1942 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chile Relleno Ravioli$17.00
Blue & yellow corn pasta, pepperjack cheese, chiles, cream and parmesan
More about DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
Officer's Club image

 

Officer's Club

94 Rampart Way, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Goat Cheese Chile Relleno$22.00
Fried crispy relleno, piquillo chile sauce and roasted corn quinoa salad
More about Officer's Club
Arrachera con chile relleno image

 

Machete

3570 E COLFAX AVE, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Arrachera con chile relleno$5.75
Sirloin/ Avocado salsa verde/ onions & cilantro/ chile guero stuffed with oaxaca cheese
Chile Relleno$16.00
Poblano Pepper/ Oaxaca Cheese/ Tomato Epazote/ Mexican Rice & Frijoles Puercos on the side
More about Machete
Item pic

 

Machete UNION STATION

1730 WYNKOOP ST, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chile Relleno$16.00
Poblano pepper/ oaxaca cheese/ Tomato epazote/ Mexican Rice & frijoles puercos on the side
Arrachera con chile relleno$5.75
Sirloin/ Avocado salsa verde/ onions & cilantro/ chile guero stuffed with oaxaca cheese
More about Machete UNION STATION
Banner pic

 

Cherry Cricket

2641 E. 2nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
303 Green Chile Relleno Burger$15.00
1st Place Denver Burger Battle 2019- Judge's Choice
1/2 pound cricket burger, white cheddar, house-made chile relleno, chef ronaldo's award-winning denver style pork green chili
More about Cherry Cricket
Arrachera Con Chile Relleno image

 

Machete

2817 E 3rd Ave #f, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Arrachera Con Chile Relleno$5.75
Sirloin/ onions & cilantro/ chile guero stuffed with oaxaca cheese
Chile Relleno$16.00
Poblano pepper/ oaxaca cheesed/ Tomato epazote/ Mexican Rice & frijoles puercos on the side
More about Machete
Restaurant banner

 

Cochino Taco Broadway

176 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chile Relleno$13.00
Two fried wonton wrapped poblanos, stuffed with asadero cheese, topped with Cochino pork green chile, pickled red onion, fresh cilantro, served with rice and beans.
More about Cochino Taco Broadway

