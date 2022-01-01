Chile relleno in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve chile relleno
Bellota
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
|Chile Relleno
|$16.00
deep fried poblano pepper stuffed with chihuahua cheese, epazote, onion, cotija cheese and served with a charred tomato sauce. comes with mexican rice and beans
Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
1294 S. Broadway, Denver
|SIDE CHILE RELLENO
|$6.50
|CHILE RELLENOS
|$15.95
Two poblano peppers filled with your choice of white cheddar cheese or portabello mushroom; battered and fried. Smothered with your choice of any of our four sauces. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, and topped with cotija cheese.
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Chile Relleno Plate
|$16.99
Two home made crispy rellenos, topped with Green chili and served with rice and refrieds.
DENVER LOCATION--ANGELO'S TAVERNA 6TH AVE
620 E 6th Ave, Denver
|Chile Relleno Ravioli
|$17.00
Blue & yellow corn pasta, pepperjack cheese, chiles, cream and parmesan
Officer's Club
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|Goat Cheese Chile Relleno
|$22.00
Fried crispy relleno, piquillo chile sauce and roasted corn quinoa salad
Machete
3570 E COLFAX AVE, DENVER
|Arrachera con chile relleno
|$5.75
Sirloin/ Avocado salsa verde/ onions & cilantro/ chile guero stuffed with oaxaca cheese
|Chile Relleno
|$16.00
Poblano Pepper/ Oaxaca Cheese/ Tomato Epazote/ Mexican Rice & Frijoles Puercos on the side
Cherry Cricket
2641 E. 2nd Ave, Denver
|303 Green Chile Relleno Burger
|$15.00
1st Place Denver Burger Battle 2019- Judge's Choice
1/2 pound cricket burger, white cheddar, house-made chile relleno, chef ronaldo's award-winning denver style pork green chili
