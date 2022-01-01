Chili in Denver
SEAFOOD • POKE
Denver Poke Company
1550 Platte St, Denver
|Chili Mango Salmon
Salmon tossed in a citrus ponzu sauce, served with chili mangos, avocado, and green onions then topped with crispy onions, Hawaiian sea salt, sesame seeds, and chili threads.
Wynkoop Brewing Co.
1634 18th St, Denver
|Veggie Green Chili (Bowl)
|$9.00
cheese, tortilla
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Joy Hill
1229 S Broadway, Denver
|Side Green Chili Ranch
|$2.00
|12" Chilis N Pep
|$18.00
Our best seller!
Organic sourdough, pepperoni, pickled peppers, honey, mozzarella
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs
7419 E Iliff Ave, Denver
|Green Chili Philly C/S
|$7.20
Premium Grilled Steak, Hatches Green Chili w/ White American Cheese & Your Choice of 3 Free Toppings
Maria Empanada - South Broadway
1298 South Broadway, Denver
|Sweet Chili Mayo
|$0.49
Mayo, sweet chili sauce.
Element Kitchen & Sneekeasy
1134 N Broadway, Denver
|fresh chili + garlic
The Post Chicken & Beer
2200 South Broadway, Denver
|Green Chili Mac & Cheese
topped with biscuit breadcrumbs
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Bonnet Restaurant
457 South Broadway, Denver
|Chili Relleno Dinner
|$16.50
Two crispy rellenos, choose from cheese, ground beef, shredded beef or chicken. Served with rice and beans.
NOODLES
Lao Wang Noodle House
945 S. Federal Blvd. Unit D, Denver
|Red Chili Dumplings (紅油水餃)
|$11.95
Bowl of fresh pork dumplings in a red chili sauce, it's got a kick!
RAMEN • NOODLES
Uncle
2215 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|Chili Pork Ramen
|$16.50
Chicken & pork based white shoyu broth, spicy ground pork, kimchi, soft poached egg, scallion, sesame seeds
Colorado Campfire
400 East 19th Avenue, Denver
|Green Chili Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
White Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Roasted Chilis, Grilled Onion, House Pork Green Chili, Cavatappi Pasta
The Mac Shack
5505 w 20th Ave #114, Edgewater
|Pork Green Chili Mac n Cheese
|$13.50
Our Five Cheese Mac topped with Colorado's best Pork Green Chili and Jalapenos added from mild to hot . A Colorado classic
Bigsby's Folly Craft Winery & Restaurant
3563 Wazee St., Denver
|Green Chili Braised Chicken Nachos
|$17.00
queso fondue, lime crema, scallions, tomato relish. GF.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
435 S Cherry St, Glendale
|Handheld Spero Burrito w/ Veg Chili - matches classic
|$4.50
Scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Sam's veggie green chili wrapped inside a flour tortilla.
GRILL
El Camino Community Tavern
3628 W. 32nd Ave., Denver
|Chili con Queso
|$10.00
our secret blend of melted cheeses and veggie green chili, topped with pico de gallo
Mana Thai
510 Third Ave, Longmont
|Extra Sweet Chili Sauce
|$1.49