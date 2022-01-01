Chili in Denver

Toast

Denver restaurants that serve chili

Chili Mango Salmon image

SEAFOOD • POKE

Denver Poke Company

1550 Platte St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (150 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Mango Salmon
Salmon tossed in a citrus ponzu sauce, served with chili mangos, avocado, and green onions then topped with crispy onions, Hawaiian sea salt, sesame seeds, and chili threads.
More about Denver Poke Company
Wynkoop Brewing Co. image

 

Wynkoop Brewing Co.

1634 18th St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Green Chili (Bowl)$9.00
cheese, tortilla
More about Wynkoop Brewing Co.
12" Chilis N Pep image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Joy Hill

1229 S Broadway, Denver

Avg 4.5 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Side Green Chili Ranch$2.00
12" Chilis N Pep$18.00
Our best seller!
Organic sourdough, pepperoni, pickled peppers, honey, mozzarella
More about Joy Hill
Redeemer Pizza image

 

Redeemer Pizza

2705 Larimer ST., denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side of Chili Honey$1.50
More about Redeemer Pizza
Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs

7419 E Iliff Ave, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1063 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Green Chili Philly C/S$7.20
Premium Grilled Steak, Hatches Green Chili w/ White American Cheese & Your Choice of 3 Free Toppings
More about Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs
Sweet Chili Mayo image

 

Maria Empanada - South Broadway

1298 South Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Chili Mayo$0.49
Mayo, sweet chili sauce.
More about Maria Empanada - South Broadway
Element Kitchen & Sneekeasy image

 

Element Kitchen & Sneekeasy

1134 N Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
fresh chili + garlic
More about Element Kitchen & Sneekeasy
Green Chili Mac & Cheese image

 

The Post Chicken & Beer

2200 South Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Chili Mac & Cheese
topped with biscuit breadcrumbs
More about The Post Chicken & Beer
Blue Bonnet Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Bonnet Restaurant

457 South Broadway, Denver

Avg 4 (2085 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili Relleno Dinner$16.50
Two crispy rellenos, choose from cheese, ground beef, shredded beef or chicken. Served with rice and beans.
More about Blue Bonnet Restaurant
Red Chili Dumplings (紅油水餃) image

NOODLES

Lao Wang Noodle House

945 S. Federal Blvd. Unit D, Denver

Avg 5 (274 reviews)
Takeout
Red Chili Dumplings (紅油水餃)$11.95
Bowl of fresh pork dumplings in a red chili sauce, it's got a kick!
More about Lao Wang Noodle House
Chili Pork Ramen image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Uncle

2215 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (2119 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Pork Ramen$16.50
Chicken & pork based white shoyu broth, spicy ground pork, kimchi, soft poached egg, scallion, sesame seeds
More about Uncle
TJ's Sports Bar image

 

TJ's Sports Bar

7893 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Green Chili$4.00
More about TJ's Sports Bar
Colorado Campfire image

 

Colorado Campfire

400 East 19th Avenue, Denver

Avg 3.5 (149 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Green Chili Mac & Cheese$15.00
White Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Roasted Chilis, Grilled Onion, House Pork Green Chili, Cavatappi Pasta
More about Colorado Campfire
Item pic

 

The Mac Shack

5505 w 20th Ave #114, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Green Chili Mac n Cheese$13.50
Our Five Cheese Mac topped with Colorado's best Pork Green Chili and Jalapenos added from mild to hot . A Colorado classic
More about The Mac Shack
Item pic

 

Bigsby's Folly Craft Winery & Restaurant

3563 Wazee St., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Chili Braised Chicken Nachos$17.00
queso fondue, lime crema, scallions, tomato relish. GF.
More about Bigsby's Folly Craft Winery & Restaurant
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Handheld Spero Burrito w/ Veg Chili - matches classic$4.50
Scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Sam's veggie green chili wrapped inside a flour tortilla.
More about Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
El Camino Community Tavern image

GRILL

El Camino Community Tavern

3628 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (2114 reviews)
Takeout
Chili con Queso$10.00
our secret blend of melted cheeses and veggie green chili, topped with pico de gallo
More about El Camino Community Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Mana Thai

510 Third Ave, Longmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Extra Sweet Chili Sauce$1.49
More about Mana Thai

