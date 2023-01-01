Chipotle chicken in Denver
HAMBURGERS
Knockabout Burgers
3200 N. Pecos Street, Denver
|Chipotle Ranch Chicken Bacon Sandwich
|$15.00
Chicken breast tenders with bacon, house made chipotle ranch, lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries
Next Door Street Bar - EASTBRIDGE
10155 E 29th Dr Suite 160, Denver
|EVANS AVE. BOWL with CHIPOTLE CHICKEN
|$14.00
guacamole, rice, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo, lime-crema, tortilla crisps
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Manning's Steaks and Spirits
11100 West Alameda Ave, Lakewood
|Honey Chipotle Chicken
|$17.00
honey chipotle aioli, provolone, red leaf lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle