Chipotle chicken in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

HAMBURGERS

Knockabout Burgers

3200 N. Pecos Street, Denver

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Ranch Chicken Bacon Sandwich$15.00
Chicken breast tenders with bacon, house made chipotle ranch, lettuce & tomato on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries
More about Knockabout Burgers
Next Door Street Bar - EASTBRIDGE

10155 E 29th Dr Suite 160, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
EVANS AVE. BOWL with CHIPOTLE CHICKEN$14.00
guacamole, rice, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo, lime-crema, tortilla crisps
More about Next Door Street Bar - EASTBRIDGE
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Manning's Steaks and Spirits

11100 West Alameda Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.8 (1686 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Honey Chipotle Chicken$17.00
honey chipotle aioli, provolone, red leaf lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
More about Manning's Steaks and Spirits
Cleaver & Co. Burgers -

2000 S. Colorado Blvd IV, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$13.39
grilled chicken sandwich served with avocado mash, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and cilantro crema
More about Cleaver & Co. Burgers -

