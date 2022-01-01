Chips and salsa in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve chips and salsa
More about Bellota
Bellota
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
|House Salsas & Chips
|$8.00
3 house salsas - chile de arbol - salsa verde - morita. served with corn tortilla chips.
More about Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
1294 S. Broadway, Denver
|CHIPS SALSA & GUACAMOLE
|$14.95
|CHIPS AND SALSA
|$2.00
House red salsa.
|CHIPS AND SALSA FLIGHT
|$3.50
All three salsas.
More about Cherry Cricket
Cherry Cricket
2220 Blake Street, Denver
|Chips & Salsa
|$6.00
|Chips, Salsa & Guac
|$9.00
More about ALOY MODERN THAI-DENVER
ALOY MODERN THAI-DENVER
2134 Larimer St., Denver
|555 Chips & Salsa
|$6.50
Crisp shrimp & rice chips with house salsa **Spicy**
More about Denver Milk Market
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Denver Milk Market
1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
BURRITOS
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Chips and Salsa and Guacamole
|$5.99
|Chips and Salsa
|$3.99
More about Cafe chihuahua
Cafe chihuahua
2250 s federal blvd, Denver
|Chips and Salsa
|$2.00
This appetizer plate comes with deep-fried tortilla chips and a side of vibrant salsa.
More about Mezcal Denver
Mezcal Denver
3230 East Colfax Ave, DENVER
|Flight Of Chips and Salsas
|$7.00
Sampling of our house made Roasted Rojo, tomatillo Salsa Verde, and habanero Super picante
More about North County
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
North County
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.00
|Chips Salsa & Guacamole
|$8.50
More about Counter Culture Brewery + Grille
Counter Culture Brewery + Grille
205 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Chips & Salsa
|$6.00
Fresh fried tortilla chips served with our house made wood-fire roasted salsa
More about Machete
Machete
3570 E COLFAX AVE, DENVER
|Guacamole Chips n Salsa
|$12.00
Classic Guacamole includes masa crisps & Salsas
More about Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink
Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver
|Chips And Salsa
|$3.99
More about Cherry Cricket
Cherry Cricket
2641 E. 2nd Ave, Denver
|Chips, Salsa & Guac
|$9.00
|Chips, Salsa & Guac
|$9.00
More about Agave Taco Bar
Agave Taco Bar
2217 E Mississippi Ave, Denver
|Chips and Salsa
|$4.00
|Guac, Chips and Salsa
|$9.00
More about Stoney's Bar & Grill
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoney's Bar & Grill
1111 Lincoln St, Denver
|Chips and Salsa
|$4.00
More about La Loteria Taqueria
La Loteria Taqueria
42 S. Broadway, Denver
|Chips, Salsa & House-Made Guacamole
|$7.00
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
More about Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
435 S Cherry St, Glendale
|CHIPS N SALSA
|$3.33
Tortilla chips with your choice of red salsa or tomatillo green salsa.
|CHIPS W/ GUACAMOLE N SALSA
|$5.33
Tortilla chips with your choice of red salsa or tomatillo green salsa & Sam's No.3's homemade guacamole.
More about El Camino Community Tavern
GRILL
El Camino Community Tavern
3628 W. 32nd Ave., Denver
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
fresh-made chips with 3 oz of our house chacala salsa
|Qt Of Salsa With Chips
|$14.00
|Qt Of Salsa No Chips
|$10.00
More about Fiddlesticks Bar & Grill
GRILL
Fiddlesticks Bar & Grill
10815 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood
|Chips & Salsa
|$6.00
More about Cochino Taco Broadway
Cochino Taco Broadway
176 S. Broadway, Denver
|Salsa & Chips
|$5.00
Tomatillo salsa, salsa roja, and molcajete salsa.
More about Margs Taco Bistro
Margs Taco Bistro
200 Fillmore Street, Denver
|Chips + Salsa Sampler (GF)
|$8.00
Choose 3 from below: Fire Roasted Salsa (MILD) • Habanero Pineapple Salsa Marg’s Pico de Gallo • Roasted Red Pepper + Chipotle Salsa Spicy Arbol Salsa (HOT) • Tomatillo Salsa
|Happy hour Chips and Salsa
|$4.00