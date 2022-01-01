Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Denver

Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve chips and salsa

House Salsas & Chips image

 

Bellota

3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
Takeout
House Salsas & Chips$8.00
3 house salsas - chile de arbol - salsa verde - morita. served with corn tortilla chips.
More about Bellota
Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina image

 

Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina

1294 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHIPS SALSA & GUACAMOLE$14.95
CHIPS AND SALSA$2.00
House red salsa.
CHIPS AND SALSA FLIGHT$3.50
All three salsas.
More about Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
Banner pic

 

Cherry Cricket

2220 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa$6.00
Chips, Salsa & Guac$9.00
More about Cherry Cricket
Item pic

 

ALOY MODERN THAI-DENVER

2134 Larimer St., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
555 Chips & Salsa$6.50
Crisp shrimp & rice chips with house salsa **Spicy**
More about ALOY MODERN THAI-DENVER
Item pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Denver Milk Market

1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$4.00
More about Denver Milk Market
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chips and Salsa and Guacamole$5.99
Chips and Salsa$3.99
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
Consumer pic

 

Cafe chihuahua

2250 s federal blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips and Salsa$2.00
This appetizer plate comes with deep-fried tortilla chips and a side of vibrant salsa.
More about Cafe chihuahua
Tacos El Metate image

 

Tacos El Metate

2060 S University Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips and Salsa$3.50
More about Tacos El Metate
Mezcal Denver image

 

Mezcal Denver

3230 East Colfax Ave, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flight Of Chips and Salsas$7.00
Sampling of our house made Roasted Rojo, tomatillo Salsa Verde, and habanero Super picante
More about Mezcal Denver
North County image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

North County

94 Rampart Way, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1630 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa$5.00
Chips Salsa & Guacamole$8.50
More about North County
Consumer pic

 

Counter Culture Brewery + Grille

205 E 7th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$6.00
Fresh fried tortilla chips served with our house made wood-fire roasted salsa
More about Counter Culture Brewery + Grille
Guacamole Chips n Salsa image

 

Machete

3570 E COLFAX AVE, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Guacamole Chips n Salsa$12.00
Classic Guacamole includes masa crisps & Salsas
More about Machete
Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink image

 

Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips And Salsa$3.99
More about Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink
Banner pic

 

Cherry Cricket

2641 E. 2nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips, Salsa & Guac$9.00
Chips, Salsa & Guac$9.00
More about Cherry Cricket
Item pic

 

Agave Taco Bar

2217 E Mississippi Ave, Denver

Avg 3.9 (584 reviews)
Takeout
Chips and Salsa$4.00
Guac, Chips and Salsa$9.00
More about Agave Taco Bar
Stoney's Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoney's Bar & Grill

1111 Lincoln St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (825 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips and Salsa$4.00
More about Stoney's Bar & Grill
La Loteria Taqueria image

 

La Loteria Taqueria

42 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips, Salsa & House-Made Guacamole$7.00
Chips & Salsa$4.00
More about La Loteria Taqueria
Item pic

 

Perdida

1066 S. Gaylord, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips and Salsa$7.00
Housemade salsa trio
More about Perdida
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHIPS N SALSA$3.33
Tortilla chips with your choice of red salsa or tomatillo green salsa.
CHIPS W/ GUACAMOLE N SALSA$5.33
Tortilla chips with your choice of red salsa or tomatillo green salsa & Sam's No.3's homemade guacamole.
More about Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
El Camino Community Tavern image

GRILL

El Camino Community Tavern

3628 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (2114 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$4.00
fresh-made chips with 3 oz of our house chacala salsa
Qt Of Salsa With Chips$14.00
Qt Of Salsa No Chips$10.00
More about El Camino Community Tavern
Fiddlesticks Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Fiddlesticks Bar & Grill

10815 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (788 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$6.00
More about Fiddlesticks Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Cochino Taco Broadway

176 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salsa & Chips$5.00
Tomatillo salsa, salsa roja, and molcajete salsa.
More about Cochino Taco Broadway
Restaurant banner

 

Billy's Inn

1222 Madison Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips, Salsa & Guacamole (TG)$8.50
More about Billy's Inn
Restaurant banner

 

Margs Taco Bistro

200 Fillmore Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips + Salsa Sampler (GF)$8.00
Choose 3 from below: Fire Roasted Salsa (MILD) • Habanero Pineapple Salsa Marg’s Pico de Gallo • Roasted Red Pepper + Chipotle Salsa Spicy Arbol Salsa (HOT) • Tomatillo Salsa
Happy hour Chips and Salsa$4.00
More about Margs Taco Bistro
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Inn

4403 LOWELL BLVD, DENVER

Avg 4.5 (421 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Chips, Salsa & Guacamole$8.00
More about Billy's Inn

