Chocolate cake in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Slaters 50-50
3600 Blake Street, Denver
|Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
Steuben's Uptown
523 E. 17th Ave., Denver
|-Chocolate Cake
|$6.42
3 layers of chocolate cake covered in chocolate buttercream and topped w/ dark chocolate pearls.
Rhein Haus & Wally's
1415 Market St, Denver
|Warm German Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
Warm German chocolate cake, caramel sauce, toasted pecans, coconut chips, chocolate ganache, maraschino cherries, and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream! Made from scratch and worth the wait time!
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
with Raspberry Sauce
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$39.50
|TRIPLE LAYER CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$6.50
Need we say more!
Chef Zorba's Restaurant
2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver
|Chocolate Cake
|$4.95
The Cherry Tomato Restaurant
4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$6.95
Moist, triple layer chocolate cake with dark fudge icing.
Voodoo Doughnut
1520 E Colfax Avenue, Denver
|Chocolate Plain Cake
|$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
D Bar Denver
494 E 19th Ave, Denver
|Slice of Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Chocolate Cake with Madagascar Chocolate frosting and filling
|Chocolate Cake Pop
|$5.50
Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Frosting - sprinkle color and decor may vary
Just Be Kitchen
2364 15th Street, Denver
|Chocolate NO MARSHMALLOW cake
|$5.50
almond flour, coconut sugar, cocoa powder, tapioca, salt, baking soda, baking powder, almond milk, olive oil, eggs, almond butter, shortening, honey, vanilla, lemon juice, honey
Vegetarian
Capitol Pizza
805 W. 88 ave., Thornton
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$5.85
Four layers of chocolate cake separated by rich fudge costing topped with chocolate chips and curls
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|Chocolate Killer Cake
|$6.95
Large Chocolate cake
North County
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|6 Layer Chocolate Cinnamon Cake
|$8.00
Served wih Cinnamon Ice ceam
Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
2216 Kearney Street, Denver
|Chocolate "In a Pinch" Cake with Vanilla Buttercream Frosting
|$37.00
A simply decorated 6 inch cake for your last minute needs. Tell us what message you would like on the top! Please limit your order to 1 "in a pinch" cake per customer per order. All sales final.
(Note: this is not a custom cake. Custom cake orders must be called in. The only customization available on this cake is the personal message.)
|Vanilla "In a Pinch" Cake with Chocolate Buttercream Frosting
|$37.00
A simply decorated 6 inch cake for your last minute needs. Tell us what message you would like on the top! Please limit your order to 1 "in a pinch" cake per customer per order. All sales final.
(Note: this is not a custom cake. Custom cake orders must be called in. The only customization available on this cake is the personal message.)
|Chocolate "In a Pinch" Cake with Chocolate Buttercream Frosting
|$37.00
A simply decorated 6 inch cake for your last minute needs. Tell us what message you would like on the top! Please limit your order to 1 "in a pinch" cake per customer per order. All sales final.
(Note: this is not a custom cake. Custom cake orders must be called in. The only customization available on this cake is the personal message.)
Voodoo Doughnut
98 S Broadway Avenue, Denver
|Chocolate Plain Cake
|$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
Mizu Izakaya
1560 Boulder St., Denver
|Chocolate Lava Cake W/ Ice Cream
|$12.00
Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts
3920 Tennyson St, DENVER
|Chocolate Cake Strawberry Homer
|$2.85
200 Quebec Street, Denver
|GF Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$6.00
A Decadent Dark Chocolate Flourless Cake. So rich and delicious you will swear it's not Gluten Free!