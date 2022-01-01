Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake image

 

Slaters 50-50

3600 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake$9.00
More about Slaters 50-50
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steuben's Uptown

523 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (17566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
-Chocolate Cake$6.42
3 layers of chocolate cake covered in chocolate buttercream and topped w/ dark chocolate pearls.
More about Steuben's Uptown
Warm German Chocolate Cake image

 

Rhein Haus & Wally's

1415 Market St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Warm German Chocolate Cake$12.00
Warm German chocolate cake, caramel sauce, toasted pecans, coconut chips, chocolate ganache, maraschino cherries, and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream! Made from scratch and worth the wait time!
More about Rhein Haus & Wally's
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Teller's Taproom & Kitchen

1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood

Avg 4.4 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless Chocolate Cake$7.00
with Raspberry Sauce
More about Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE$39.50
TRIPLE LAYER CHOCOLATE CAKE$6.50
Need we say more!
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Chef Zorba's Restaurant image

 

Chef Zorba's Restaurant

2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$4.95
More about Chef Zorba's Restaurant
The Cherry Tomato Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON

The Cherry Tomato Restaurant

4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (118 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Fudge Cake$6.95
Moist, triple layer chocolate cake with dark fudge icing.
More about The Cherry Tomato Restaurant
Item pic

 

Voodoo Doughnut

1520 E Colfax Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Plain Cake$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
More about Voodoo Doughnut
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

D Bar Denver

494 E 19th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2839 reviews)
Takeout
Slice of Chocolate Cake$8.00
Chocolate Cake with Madagascar Chocolate frosting and filling
Chocolate Cake Pop$5.50
Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Frosting - sprinkle color and decor may vary
More about D Bar Denver
Spicy Basil image

 

Spicy Basil

1 Broadway B100, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$5.95
Chocolate Cake$5.95
More about Spicy Basil
Item pic

 

Just Be Kitchen

2364 15th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate NO MARSHMALLOW cake$5.50
almond flour, coconut sugar, cocoa powder, tapioca, salt, baking soda, baking powder, almond milk, olive oil, eggs, almond butter, shortening, honey, vanilla, lemon juice, honey
Vegetarian
More about Just Be Kitchen
Capitol Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Capitol Pizza

805 W. 88 ave., Thornton

Avg 4.5 (1380 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Fudge Cake$5.85
Four layers of chocolate cake separated by rich fudge costing topped with chocolate chips and curls
More about Capitol Pizza
New York Deli News image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Killer Cake$6.95
Large Chocolate cake
More about New York Deli News
North County image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

North County

94 Rampart Way, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1630 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
6 Layer Chocolate Cinnamon Cake$8.00
Served wih Cinnamon Ice ceam
More about North County
Item pic

ICE CREAM • CAKES

Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe

2216 Kearney Street, Denver

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate "In a Pinch" Cake with Vanilla Buttercream Frosting$37.00
A simply decorated 6 inch cake for your last minute needs. Tell us what message you would like on the top! Please limit your order to 1 "in a pinch" cake per customer per order. All sales final.
(Note: this is not a custom cake. Custom cake orders must be called in. The only customization available on this cake is the personal message.)
Vanilla "In a Pinch" Cake with Chocolate Buttercream Frosting$37.00
A simply decorated 6 inch cake for your last minute needs. Tell us what message you would like on the top! Please limit your order to 1 "in a pinch" cake per customer per order. All sales final.
(Note: this is not a custom cake. Custom cake orders must be called in. The only customization available on this cake is the personal message.)
Chocolate "In a Pinch" Cake with Chocolate Buttercream Frosting$37.00
A simply decorated 6 inch cake for your last minute needs. Tell us what message you would like on the top! Please limit your order to 1 "in a pinch" cake per customer per order. All sales final.
(Note: this is not a custom cake. Custom cake orders must be called in. The only customization available on this cake is the personal message.)
More about Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Voodoo Doughnut

98 S Broadway Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Plain Cake$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
More about Voodoo Doughnut
Mizu Izakaya image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Mizu Izakaya

1560 Boulder St., Denver

Avg 4.8 (156 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Lava Cake W/ Ice Cream$12.00
More about Mizu Izakaya
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts

3920 Tennyson St, DENVER

Avg 4.9 (3358 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake Strawberry Homer$2.85
More about Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts
You are ordering from image

 

You are ordering from

200 Quebec Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Flourless Chocolate Cake$6.00
A Decadent Dark Chocolate Flourless Cake. So rich and delicious you will swear it's not Gluten Free!
More about You are ordering from
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHOCOLATE LAYER CAKE$7.99
Three layer Death by Chocolate cake slice will be served frozen.
To Thaw: Set on counter or in fridge for 30 mins to 1 hour before enjoying.
More about Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

Browse other tasty dishes in Denver

Turkey Burgers

Chili

Cake

Steak Quesadillas

Chicken Enchiladas

Cobb Salad

Tonkatsu

Chopped Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Denver to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Denver to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (506 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston