Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate cannolis in
Denver
/
Denver
/
Chocolate Cannolis
Denver restaurants that serve chocolate cannolis
Cucina Bella
9660 East Alameda Avenue, Denver
No reviews yet
Chocolate Cannoli
$8.00
sweet ricotta cream, chcolate chip, strawberry coulis
More about Cucina Bella
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Lou's Italian Specialties
3357 Downing St., Denver
Avg 4.7
(1630 reviews)
Cannoli (Small Chocolate)
$2.00
More about Lou's Italian Specialties
Browse other tasty dishes in Denver
Short Ribs
Panna Cotta
Coleslaw
Veggie Rolls
Croissants
Noodle Bowls
Katsu
Hibiscus Tea
Neighborhoods within Denver to explore
Northwest
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Southeast
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Southwest
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Five Points
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Lodo
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Northeast
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More near Denver to explore
Aurora
Avg 4.3
(69 restaurants)
Littleton
Avg 4.3
(52 restaurants)
Englewood
Avg 4.3
(44 restaurants)
Arvada
Avg 4.6
(29 restaurants)
Broomfield
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Lone Tree
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Brighton
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boulder
Avg 4.4
(101 restaurants)
Greeley
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Fort Collins
Avg 4.4
(98 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
Avg 4.3
(151 restaurants)
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(28 restaurants)
Edwards
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(280 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(559 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(306 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(369 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(616 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston