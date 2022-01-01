Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cannolis in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve chocolate cannolis

Consumer pic

 

Cucina Bella

9660 East Alameda Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Cannoli$8.00
sweet ricotta cream, chcolate chip, strawberry coulis
More about Cucina Bella
Lou's Italian Specialties image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lou's Italian Specialties

3357 Downing St., Denver

Avg 4.7 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Cannoli (Small Chocolate)$2.00
More about Lou's Italian Specialties

Browse other tasty dishes in Denver

Short Ribs

Panna Cotta

Coleslaw

Veggie Rolls

Croissants

Noodle Bowls

Katsu

Hibiscus Tea

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Denver to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Denver to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (616 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston