Chocolate croissants in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
More about Le French NEW - 4901 South Newport Street
Le French NEW - 4901 South Newport Street
4901 South Newport Street, Denver
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.65
More about La Fillette Bakery
La Fillette Bakery
4416 E 8th Ave, Denver
|Chocolate Croissant French Toast
|$10.00
Our chocolate croissant dipped and made into the best damn French toast your've had. Sprinkled with powdered sugar, and Vermont made maple syrup.
|Chocolate Croissant
|$6.00
chocolate, flour, plugra (a european style of butter), sugar, milk, yeast, salt, and love.
More about Cake Crumbs Bakery and Cafe
ICE CREAM • CAKES
Cake Crumbs Bakery and Cafe
2216 Kearney Street, Denver
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
|Mini Chocolate Croissant
|$2.25
More about Hello Darling Cafe
Hello Darling Cafe
1610 Little Raven St #110, Denver
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
More about Mercantile dining & provision -Union Station/LoDo (Not for DIA) - Union Station Only
FRENCH FRIES
Mercantile dining & provision -Union Station/LoDo (Not for DIA) - Union Station Only
1701 Wynkoop St #155, Denver
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.05