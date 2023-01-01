Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Main pic

 

Le French NEW - 4901 South Newport Street

4901 South Newport Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$5.65
More about Le French NEW - 4901 South Newport Street
Item pic

 

Hudson Hill

619 E 13th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (812 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
More about Hudson Hill
Item pic

 

La Fillette Bakery

4416 E 8th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant French Toast$10.00
Our chocolate croissant dipped and made into the best damn French toast your've had. Sprinkled with powdered sugar, and Vermont made maple syrup.
Chocolate Croissant$6.00
chocolate, flour, plugra (a european style of butter), sugar, milk, yeast, salt, and love.
More about La Fillette Bakery
Le French Bakery & Cafe image

 

Le French Denver

4901 S Newport St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$5.65
More about Le French Denver
Item pic

ICE CREAM • CAKES

Cake Crumbs Bakery and Cafe

2216 Kearney Street, Denver

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Mini Chocolate Croissant$2.25
More about Cake Crumbs Bakery and Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Hello Darling Cafe

1610 Little Raven St #110, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
More about Hello Darling Cafe
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Mercantile dining & provision -Union Station/LoDo (Not for DIA) - Union Station Only

1701 Wynkoop St #155, Denver

Avg 4.5 (2608 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$5.05
More about Mercantile dining & provision -Union Station/LoDo (Not for DIA) - Union Station Only
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Kochi Cafe

4100 E 8th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.75
More about Kochi Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Denver

Tomato Salad

Lox

Avocado Rolls

Bean Burritos

Sausage Rolls

Burritos

Shrimp Tempura

Tandoori Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Denver to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Denver to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (75 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (572 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (662 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston