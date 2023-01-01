Chocolate mousse in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
More about Le French NEW - 4901 South Newport Street
Le French NEW - 4901 South Newport Street
4901 South Newport Street, Denver
|Chocolate Espress Mousse Bar
|$8.00
More about Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
1740 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Dark Chocolate Mousse
|$12.00
pistachio, maple, vanilla meringue
More about The Cherry Tomato
SMOKED SALMON
The Cherry Tomato
4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver
|Chocolate Mousse Torte
|$6.95
Rich chocolate mousse with an almond and toffee filling in a chocolate cookie crust.
More about D Bar Denver - Uptown
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
D Bar Denver - Uptown
494 E 19th Ave, Denver
|Chocolate Mousse is My Cup of Tea
|$13.00
More about Capitol Pizza - Thornton
PIZZA • SALADS
Capitol Pizza - Thornton
805 W. 88 ave., Thornton
|Chocolate Mousse Cup
|$5.00
Filled with a rich, creamy milk chocolate mousse topped with whipped cream and chocolate curls.