Chocolate mousse in Denver

Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Main pic

 

Le French NEW - 4901 South Newport Street

4901 South Newport Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Espress Mousse Bar$8.00
More about Le French NEW - 4901 South Newport Street
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen image

 

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen

1740 E 17th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Mousse$12.00
pistachio, maple, vanilla meringue
More about Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
The Cherry Tomato Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON

The Cherry Tomato

4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (118 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Torte$6.95
Rich chocolate mousse with an almond and toffee filling in a chocolate cookie crust.
More about The Cherry Tomato
D Bar Denver image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

D Bar Denver - Uptown

494 E 19th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2839 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse is My Cup of Tea$13.00
More about D Bar Denver - Uptown
Capitol Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Capitol Pizza - Thornton

805 W. 88 ave., Thornton

Avg 4.5 (1380 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Cup$5.00
Filled with a rich, creamy milk chocolate mousse topped with whipped cream and chocolate curls.
More about Capitol Pizza - Thornton
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Leven Deli

123 West 12th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.7 (1266 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE MUFFIN$6.00
More about Leven Deli

