Chopped salad in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve chopped salad

Banner pic

 

Oblio’s Pizzeria

6115 E 22nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, red and yellow peppers, tomatoes, green onions, mushrooms, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, and shredded Parmesan. Served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Park Burger

211 S Holly St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (3350 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad$9.75
Iceberg lettuce, haystack onions, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Lou's Food Bar

701 N Grant St, Denver

Avg 4 (150 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Salad$8.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions with Iceberg Lettuce & Red Wine Vinaigrette
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

825 16th St Mall, Denver

Avg 4.4 (887 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Chopped Salad$12.99
Romaine Lettuce, black olives, pepperoni, salami, provolone, shredded parmesan cheese, red onions, bell peppers, all chopped together and served with Italian Dressing.
Item pic

 

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHOPPED ISRAELI SALAD$13.50
Chopped tomato, onion, radishes and cucumber served with hummus and pletzel or rye bread
Really Good Chopped Salad image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Glenn

11140 Irma Dr, Northglenn

Avg 4.5 (561 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Really Good Chopped Salad$13.75
Chicken, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Heirloom Tomatoes, Swiss Cheese, Avocado & Hard Boiled Egg.
Item pic

 

Park Burger

2643 W 32 nd Avenue,, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad$9.75
Iceberg lettuce, haystack onions, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch
New York Deli News image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NY Chopped Salad$10.95
Iceberg lettuce, turkey, swiss cheese, cucumbers & tomato
Officer's Club image

 

Officer's Club

94 Rampart Way, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Half Officers Chopped Kale Salad$7.00
Item pic

ICE CREAM • CAKES

Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe

2216 Kearney Street, Denver

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Peanut Chicken Chop Salad$11.00
Spicy peanut chicken & cabbage slaw on a bed of romaine lettuce topped with toasted pecans & green onions
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Park Burger

2615 Walnut St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2963 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad$9.75
Iceberg lettuce, haystack onions, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL

Washington Park Grille

1096 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (1549 reviews)
Takeout
The Grille Lobster Chopped Salad$27.00
Tender Belly bacon, gorgonzola, avocado, tomato, hard-boiled egg, romaine & tender greens, blue cheese dressing
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

 

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Chopped Salad$12.99
Romaine Lettuce, black olives, pepperoni, salami, provolone, shredded parmesan cheese, red onions, bell peppers, all chopped together and served with Italian Dressing.
Sloan's Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sloan's Bar & Grill

5850 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped Salad$16.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Swiss, Avocado, Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg. Choice of Dressing
Manning's Steaks and Spirits image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Manning's Steaks and Spirits

11100 West Alameda Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.8 (1686 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Caesar Salad$12.00
Item pic

 

Smok

3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Barbecue Brisket Chopped Salad$13.00
brisket, corn, carrots, pickled red onion, cheddar, cherry tomatoes, bbq ranch dressing
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Park Burger

1890 S Pearl St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (4554 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad$9.75
Iceberg lettuce, haystack onions, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch
Chopped Salad image

PIZZA

Cart Driver

2500 Larimer St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (570 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$12.00
cherries, favas, black olives, parm, buttermilk dressing
Osteria Marco image

PIZZA

Osteria Marco

1453 Larimer St, Denver

Avg 4.2 (2355 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salad$20.00
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Hard Boiled Egg, Crispy Pancetta, Pickled Red Onion, Tomato, Gorgonzola, Avocado, Bleu Cheese Dressing
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoney's Bar & Grill

1111 Lincoln St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (825 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SW Chopped Salad$13.00
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Pico de Gallo, Tomato, Corn, Avocado, Hard-boiled Egg, Black Beans, Red Onion, Southwestern Ranch Dressing
Item pic

 

Smōk @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Barbecue Chopped Salad$14.00
brisket or pork - corn, black beans, carrots, pickled red onion, cheddar, tomato, choice of dressing
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Salt & Grinder

3609 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (1084 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Salad$11.00
romaine, bleu cheese, hard cooked egg, bacon, tomato, pickled onion, avocado & creamy bleu cheese dressing
Side Salad, Chopped$6.00
romaine, bleu cheese, hard cooked egg, bacon, tomato, pickled onion, avocado & creamy bleu cheese dressing
Chopped Salad$11.00
romaine, bleu cheese, hard cooked egg, bacon, tomato, pickled onion, avocado & creamy bleu cheese dressing
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Leven Deli Co.

123 West 12th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.7 (1266 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHOP SALAD$11.00
Seasonal greens, olives, sweet peppers, provolone cheese, spicy salami, pickled veggies, marinated gigantes beans and oregano with a mustard vinaigrette.
El Camino Community Tavern image

GRILL

El Camino Community Tavern

3628 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (2114 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Taco Salad$12.00
Romaine, black beans, corn salsa, pico, avocado, cabbage, and peppers, tossed in a charred chile vinaigrette with cilantro and crispy tortilla strips.
Restaurant banner

 

Cochino Taco Broadway

176 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad$9.00
Romaine, cucumber, tomato corn, garbanzo, fresh cilantro, crispy tortilla strips. Served with side of chipotle ranch or vinaigrette.
Add protein for $5
Restaurant banner

 

Gorlami Pizza

3200 Pecos Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
ITALIAN CHOPPED SALAD$13.00
romaine & arugula, pepperoni, provolone, olives, red onions, toasted pistachios, Italian vinaigrette
Restaurant banner

 

Billy's Inn

1222 Madison Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chop Chop Caeser Salad$6.00
Chopped romaine, shaved Parmesan, garlic croutons.
Chop Chop Dinner Salad$5.00
with spring mix, cucumber, carrot, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette automatically unless another dressing is chosen.
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Inn

4403 LOWELL BLVD, DENVER

Avg 4.5 (421 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chop Chop Dinner Salad$5.00
with mixed greens, cucumber, carrot, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette.
Chop Chop Caeser Salad$6.00
Chopped romaine, shaved Parmesan, garlic croutons.
