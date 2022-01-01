Chopped salad in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve chopped salad
Oblio’s Pizzeria
6115 E 22nd Ave, Denver
|Chopped Salad
|$16.00
Mixed greens, red and yellow peppers, tomatoes, green onions, mushrooms, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, and shredded Parmesan. Served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Park Burger
211 S Holly St, Denver
|Chopped Salad
|$9.75
Iceberg lettuce, haystack onions, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Lou's Food Bar
701 N Grant St, Denver
|Chopped Salad
|$8.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions with Iceberg Lettuce & Red Wine Vinaigrette
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
825 16th St Mall, Denver
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$12.99
Romaine Lettuce, black olives, pepperoni, salami, provolone, shredded parmesan cheese, red onions, bell peppers, all chopped together and served with Italian Dressing.
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|CHOPPED ISRAELI SALAD
|$13.50
Chopped tomato, onion, radishes and cucumber served with hummus and pletzel or rye bread
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Glenn
11140 Irma Dr, Northglenn
|Really Good Chopped Salad
|$13.75
Chicken, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Heirloom Tomatoes, Swiss Cheese, Avocado & Hard Boiled Egg.
Park Burger
2643 W 32 nd Avenue,, Denver
|Chopped Salad
|$9.75
Iceberg lettuce, haystack onions, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|NY Chopped Salad
|$10.95
Iceberg lettuce, turkey, swiss cheese, cucumbers & tomato
ICE CREAM • CAKES
Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
2216 Kearney Street, Denver
|Spicy Peanut Chicken Chop Salad
|$11.00
Spicy peanut chicken & cabbage slaw on a bed of romaine lettuce topped with toasted pecans & green onions
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Park Burger
2615 Walnut St, Denver
|Chopped Salad
|$9.75
Iceberg lettuce, haystack onions, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch
PIZZA • GRILL
Washington Park Grille
1096 S Gaylord St, Denver
|The Grille Lobster Chopped Salad
|$27.00
Tender Belly bacon, gorgonzola, avocado, tomato, hard-boiled egg, romaine & tender greens, blue cheese dressing
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$12.99
Romaine Lettuce, black olives, pepperoni, salami, provolone, shredded parmesan cheese, red onions, bell peppers, all chopped together and served with Italian Dressing.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sloan's Bar & Grill
5850 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater
|Chopped Salad
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Swiss, Avocado, Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg. Choice of Dressing
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Manning's Steaks and Spirits
11100 West Alameda Ave, Lakewood
|Chopped Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Smok
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
|Barbecue Brisket Chopped Salad
|$13.00
brisket, corn, carrots, pickled red onion, cheddar, cherry tomatoes, bbq ranch dressing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Park Burger
1890 S Pearl St, Denver
|Chopped Salad
|$9.75
Iceberg lettuce, haystack onions, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch
PIZZA
Cart Driver
2500 Larimer St, Denver
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
cherries, favas, black olives, parm, buttermilk dressing
PIZZA
Osteria Marco
1453 Larimer St, Denver
|Chopped Salad
|$20.00
Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Hard Boiled Egg, Crispy Pancetta, Pickled Red Onion, Tomato, Gorgonzola, Avocado, Bleu Cheese Dressing
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoney's Bar & Grill
1111 Lincoln St, Denver
|SW Chopped Salad
|$13.00
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Pico de Gallo, Tomato, Corn, Avocado, Hard-boiled Egg, Black Beans, Red Onion, Southwestern Ranch Dressing
Smōk @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver
|Barbecue Chopped Salad
|$14.00
brisket or pork - corn, black beans, carrots, pickled red onion, cheddar, tomato, choice of dressing
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Salt & Grinder
3609 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|Chopped Salad
|$11.00
romaine, bleu cheese, hard cooked egg, bacon, tomato, pickled onion, avocado & creamy bleu cheese dressing
|Side Salad, Chopped
|$6.00
romaine, bleu cheese, hard cooked egg, bacon, tomato, pickled onion, avocado & creamy bleu cheese dressing
|Chopped Salad
|$11.00
romaine, bleu cheese, hard cooked egg, bacon, tomato, pickled onion, avocado & creamy bleu cheese dressing
SANDWICHES
Leven Deli Co.
123 West 12th Ave, Denver
|CHOP SALAD
|$11.00
Seasonal greens, olives, sweet peppers, provolone cheese, spicy salami, pickled veggies, marinated gigantes beans and oregano with a mustard vinaigrette.
GRILL
El Camino Community Tavern
3628 W. 32nd Ave., Denver
|Chopped Taco Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, black beans, corn salsa, pico, avocado, cabbage, and peppers, tossed in a charred chile vinaigrette with cilantro and crispy tortilla strips.
Cochino Taco Broadway
176 S. Broadway, Denver
|Chopped Salad
|$9.00
Romaine, cucumber, tomato corn, garbanzo, fresh cilantro, crispy tortilla strips. Served with side of chipotle ranch or vinaigrette.
Add protein for $5
Gorlami Pizza
3200 Pecos Street, Denver
|ITALIAN CHOPPED SALAD
|$13.00
romaine & arugula, pepperoni, provolone, olives, red onions, toasted pistachios, Italian vinaigrette
Billy's Inn
1222 Madison Street, Denver
|Chop Chop Caeser Salad
|$6.00
Chopped romaine, shaved Parmesan, garlic croutons.
|Chop Chop Dinner Salad
|$5.00
with spring mix, cucumber, carrot, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette automatically unless another dressing is chosen.