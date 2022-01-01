Chorizo burritos in Denver

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coffee at The Point image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Coffee at The Point

710 E. 26th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.6 (886 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chorizo Burrito$5.29
More about Coffee at The Point
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
#14 Chorizo Burrito$16.99
Sing it with us! Built like the #1 with chorizo and onion!
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
Tacos El Metate image

 

Tacos El Metate

2060 S University Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$3.75
Chorizo Burrito$10.00
More about Tacos El Metate
Habit Doughnut Dispensary & Carbon Cafe & Bar image

 

Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar

1553 Platte St #130, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chorizo Smothered Burrito$14.50
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheddar cheese, Wu-Tang tots, flour tortilla, green chile (*)
More about Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar
Consumer pic

 

Counter Culture Brewery + Grille

205 E 7th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chorizo Burrito$7.00
More about Counter Culture Brewery + Grille
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Handheld Spero Burrito w/ Chorizo$6.00
Diced chorizo w/ scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Sam's kickin pork green chili wrapped inside a flour tortilla.
#14 Chorizo & Onion Burrito o/l$15.99
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potato w/ diced chorizo and onion in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and melted cheddar cheese.
More about Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

