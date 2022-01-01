Chorizo burritos in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve chorizo burritos
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Coffee at The Point
710 E. 26th Ave., Denver
|Chorizo Burrito
|$5.29
BURRITOS
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|#14 Chorizo Burrito
|$16.99
Sing it with us! Built like the #1 with chorizo and onion!
Tacos El Metate
2060 S University Blvd, Denver
|Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
|$3.75
|Chorizo Burrito
|$10.00
Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar
1553 Platte St #130, Denver
|Chorizo Smothered Burrito
|$14.50
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheddar cheese, Wu-Tang tots, flour tortilla, green chile (*)
Counter Culture Brewery + Grille
205 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Chorizo Burrito
|$7.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
435 S Cherry St, Glendale
|Handheld Spero Burrito w/ Chorizo
|$6.00
Diced chorizo w/ scrambled eggs, breakfast potato, cheddar cheese, and a hint of Sam's kickin pork green chili wrapped inside a flour tortilla.
|#14 Chorizo & Onion Burrito o/l
|$15.99
Scrambled eggs and breakfast potato w/ diced chorizo and onion in a large flour tortilla. Smothered in Sam's kickin pork green chili and melted cheddar cheese.