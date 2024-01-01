Churrasco in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve churrasco
City, O' City
206 E 13th Ave, Denver
|Philly Churrasco Cheesesteak
|$15.00
v | spicy, marinated, philly "cheesesteak", red bell peppers, chimichurri, chipotle aioli, topped with green chili queso.
Revival Denver Public House
630 East 17th Ave, Denver
|Churrasco Poutine
|$22.00
Marinated Skirt Steak smothered in beer gravy over blackened French fries. Topped with chimichurri sauce, cheese curds and pico-de-gallo.