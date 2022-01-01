Chutney in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve chutney
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver
|Indian Chutney - Dressing or Sauces
|$0.00
Chutney is an all time favorite accompaniment with every Indian meal. It is made from a highly variable mixture of spices, vegetables, or fruit. Chutney originated in India, and is similar in preparation and usage to a pickle.
|Raita Sauce (Chutney) – 32oz
|$9.49
A creamy, cooling Indian yogurt-based condiment, Raita is a classic Indian yogurt sauce that’s one of the most versatile condiments. Raita is mixture of yogurt, and fresh herbs and spices.
Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
1300 S Broadway, Denver
|Indian Chutneys
|$0.00
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Indian Chutney - Dressing or Sauces
|$0.00
|Raita Sauce (Chutney) – 32oz
|$9.49
|Tamarind Sauce (Chutney) – 32 oz
|$11.49
Tamarind chutney is a spiced, sweet and tangy sauce served with Indian chaat snacks or fried snacks like samosa, pakoda and curries.