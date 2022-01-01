Cinnamon rolls in Denver
Gunther Toody's - Northglenn
301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall, Northglenn
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
|$9.00
2 hotcakes with cinnamon roll center, topped with cream cheese icing
Frank & Roze Coffee Company
4097 E 9th Ave, Denver
|Cinnamon Rolls
|$4.00
D Bar Denver
494 E 19th Ave, Denver
|Oreo Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
Cinnamon Rolls made with OREO Cookies and Cream Cheese Frosting
|Cinnamon Roll
|$5.00
Organic Saigon Cinnamon, Vanilla Bean Cream Cheese Frosting, Whiskey Barrel Smoked Sugar
Watercourse Foods
837 E 17th Ave Unit 103, Denver
|Sweet Potato Cinnamon Roll
|$4.50
fresh from make, believe bakery.
Just Be Kitchen
2364 15th Street, Denver
|Cinnamon Rolls
|$96.99
They're back!! Cinnamon Rolls by the Dozen. Egg Free. *Require 72 hour advanced notice. All sales are final.*
Main Ingredients: almond flour, tapioca, honey, salt, dry active yeast, coconut shortening, cinnamon, coconut sugar
Vegetarian, Vegan, Egg Free
Ivy on 7th
410 E 7th Ave, Denver
|House Made Cinnamon Roll
|$4.25
House made cinnamon roll
Le French Bakery & Cafe
4901 S Newport St, Denver
|French Cinnamon Roll
|$5.15
Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
2216 Kearney Street, Denver
|Cinnamon Roll
|$4.75
|Take & Bake Cinnamon Rolls (feeds 4)
|$18.00
Frozen cinnamon rolls with instructions to bake at home
City O' City
206 E 13th Ave, Denver
|C Cinnamon Roll
|$4.50
Stoner's Pizza Joint
6460 East Yale Ave., Denver
|Cinnamon Rolls
Freshly Made Cinnamon Rolls Topped with Icing!