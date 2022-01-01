Cobb salad in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve cobb salad
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire on the Mountain
300 S Logan St, Denver
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Salad greens topped with grilled chicken, bacon, egg, tomatoes, onion and cheddar cheese. Served with a house made Grapefruit Vinaigrette.
*contains egg, (Dressing Contains, citrus and honey)*
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Steuben's Uptown
523 E. 17th Ave., Denver
|-Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, chicken, tomatoes, eggs, bacon, avocado, house vinaigrette
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
1605 Wynkoop Street, Denver
|Cobb Salad
|$15.95
Roasted chicken, chopped pepper bacon,
Gorgonzola cheese crumbles, cherry
tomatoes, sliced Kalamata olives, roasted corn and diced avocado served on Spring mix, arugula and radicchio mix. Served with Blue Cheese Vinaigrette.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Park & Co
439 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Cobb Salad
|$12.50
Romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, deviled egg, bacon, cucumber, crumbled blue cheese.
Bacon Social House - S Broadway
2160 S. Broadway St., Denver
|Classic Cobb Salad
|$15.50
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoney's Uptown Joint
1035 e 17th Ave, Denver
|Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|COBB SALAD
|$14.50
Turkey or turkey pastrami, bacon, egg, blue cheese crumbles, mixed veggies
Chef Zorba's Restaurant
2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver
|Cobb Salad
|$14.95
crisp romaine lettuce, diced chicken, hard boiled egg, avocado, diced tomatoes, crumbled bacon, blue cheese bits & homemade buttermilk ranch dressing
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Denver Milk Market
1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver
|Market Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens with Bacon, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Egg and Gorgonzola. Served with Bleu Cheese Dressing.
BURRITOS
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Cobb Salad
|$19.99
With cut turkey and ham, Swiss and American cheese, boiled egg, chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, black olives, cucumber, tomato and sliced avocado.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
3 Kilts Tavern
1076 Ogden St, Denver
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Ice Berg Lettuce, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Avocado
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|Cobb Salad
|$10.95
Iceberg lettuce, turkey, blue cheese crumbles, chopped egg, bacon, tomatoes, & avocado
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden
4995 argonne street, Denver
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Smoked turkey, bacon, shredded cheddar, egg, avocado, tomato, romaine. Served with your choice of dressing.
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs
7419 E Iliff Ave, Denver
|Ty Cobb Salad
|$10.85
Grilled Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Egg, Red Onion, & Croutons
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Grabowski's
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
|Small Italian Cobb Salad
|$10.00
Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Artichokes, Rib Celery, Red Onion, Egg, Salami, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella
|Large Italian Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Artichokes, Rib Celery, Red Onion, Egg, Salami, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella
Smok
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
smoked dark meat chicken, cheddar, tomato, deviled eggs, avocado, choice of dressing
Smōk @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
brisket or pork - cheddar, tomato, hard boiled egg, avocado, choice of dressing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
435 S Cherry St, Glendale
|Mr. Sam’s Cobb Salad
|$17.99
Mixed greens w/ cut turkey and ham, Swiss and American cheese, chopped bacon, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, black olives, cucumber, tomato, a hard boiled egg and fresh sliced avocado. Served with your choice of dressing ON THE SIDE.