Cobb salad in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain

300 S Logan St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$14.00
Salad greens topped with grilled chicken, bacon, egg, tomatoes, onion and cheddar cheese. Served with a house made Grapefruit Vinaigrette.
*contains egg, (Dressing Contains, citrus and honey)*
More about Fire on the Mountain
Steuben's Uptown image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steuben's Uptown

523 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (17566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
-Cobb Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, chicken, tomatoes, eggs, bacon, avocado, house vinaigrette
More about Steuben's Uptown
Cobb Salad image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

1605 Wynkoop Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$15.95
Roasted chicken, chopped pepper bacon,
Gorgonzola cheese crumbles, cherry
tomatoes, sliced Kalamata olives, roasted corn and diced avocado served on Spring mix, arugula and radicchio mix. Served with Blue Cheese Vinaigrette.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Cobb Salad image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Park & Co

439 E 17th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.2 (2021 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$12.50
Romaine lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, deviled egg, bacon, cucumber, crumbled blue cheese.
More about Park & Co
Bacon Social House - S Broadway image

 

Bacon Social House - S Broadway

2160 S. Broadway St., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Cobb Salad$15.50
More about Bacon Social House - S Broadway
Stoney's Uptown Joint image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoney's Uptown Joint

1035 e 17th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (729 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$12.00
More about Stoney's Uptown Joint
Item pic

 

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
COBB SALAD$14.50
Turkey or turkey pastrami, bacon, egg, blue cheese crumbles, mixed veggies
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Chef Zorba's Restaurant image

 

Chef Zorba's Restaurant

2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Salad$14.95
crisp romaine lettuce, diced chicken, hard boiled egg, avocado, diced tomatoes, crumbled bacon, blue cheese bits & homemade buttermilk ranch dressing
More about Chef Zorba's Restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Denver Milk Market

1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
Market Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens with Bacon, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Egg and Gorgonzola. Served with Bleu Cheese Dressing.
More about Denver Milk Market
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$19.99
With cut turkey and ham, Swiss and American cheese, boiled egg, chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, black olives, cucumber, tomato and sliced avocado.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

3 Kilts Tavern

1076 Ogden St, Denver

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$15.00
Ice Berg Lettuce, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Avocado
More about 3 Kilts Tavern
New York Deli News image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$10.95
Iceberg lettuce, turkey, blue cheese crumbles, chopped egg, bacon, tomatoes, & avocado
More about New York Deli News
Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden

4995 argonne street, Denver

Avg 4.8 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$13.00
Smoked turkey, bacon, shredded cheddar, egg, avocado, tomato, romaine. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden
Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs

7419 E Iliff Ave, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1063 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ty Cobb Salad$10.85
Grilled Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Romaine Lettuce, Avocado, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Egg, Red Onion, & Croutons
More about Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Grabowski's

3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2025 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Small Italian Cobb Salad$10.00
Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Artichokes, Rib Celery, Red Onion, Egg, Salami, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella
Large Italian Cobb Salad$14.00
Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Artichokes, Rib Celery, Red Onion, Egg, Salami, Kalamata Olives, Mozzarella
More about Grabowski's
TJ's Sports Bar image

 

TJ's Sports Bar

7893 W Jewell Ave, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$10.00
More about TJ's Sports Bar
Item pic

 

Smok

3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$14.00
smoked dark meat chicken, cheddar, tomato, deviled eggs, avocado, choice of dressing
More about Smok
Item pic

 

Smōk @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$14.00
brisket or pork - cheddar, tomato, hard boiled egg, avocado, choice of dressing
More about Smōk @ Junction Food and Drink
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mr. Sam’s Cobb Salad$17.99
Mixed greens w/ cut turkey and ham, Swiss and American cheese, chopped bacon, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, black olives, cucumber, tomato, a hard boiled egg and fresh sliced avocado. Served with your choice of dressing ON THE SIDE.
More about Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

