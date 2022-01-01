Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve coleslaw

Item pic

 

Music City Hot Chicken - Denver

227 Broadway #101, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Coleslaw$2.25
More about Music City Hot Chicken - Denver
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steuben's Uptown

523 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (17566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
-Coleslaw$3.21
Tangy, mayo & vinegar-based homemade coleslaw made w/ red & green cabbage and carrots.
More about Steuben's Uptown
Item pic

 

GQue - Lakewood

7085 W Alaska Drive, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Coleslaw$3.15
More about GQue - Lakewood
Post Oak BBQ image

 

Post Oak BBQ

4000 Tennyson Street, Unit 101, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Coleslaw$3.00
We take coleslaw to the next level by adding in jalapenos, cilantro and celery seed while keeping the spiciness to a minimum
More about Post Oak BBQ
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Lou's Food Bar

701 N Grant St, Denver

Avg 4 (150 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Coleslaw$3.50
More about Lou's Food Bar
Item pic

 

GQue - Lonetree

8433 Park Meadows Center Dr., Lonetree

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Coleslaw$3.15
More about GQue - Lonetree
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Teller's Taproom & Kitchen

1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood

Avg 4.4 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Tangy Coleslaw$5.00
More about Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
COLESLAW 1/2 lb.$5.50
SD Coleslaw$4.00
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Banner pic

 

Cherry Cricket

2220 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$3.00
More about Cherry Cricket
Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taste of Philly

9797 W Colfax Ave #2J, Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Small Coleslaw$1.39
1/4 pound
Medium Coleslaw$2.49
1/2 pound
More about Taste of Philly
Banner pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points

725 E 26th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4101 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw 16oz$6.00
More about Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs

7419 E Iliff Ave, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1063 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$2.65
House-made Coleslaw made w/ a creamy dressing
More about Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs
Piggin' Out Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN

Piggin' Out Smokehouse

9987 Morrison Road, Lakewood

Avg 4.8 (456 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Coleslaw$2.25
More about Piggin' Out Smokehouse
Post Oak BBQ image

 

Post Oak BBQ

4000 Tennyson Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jalapeno Cilantro Coleslaw
We take coleslaw to the next level by adding in jalapenos, cilantro and celery seed while keeping the spiciness to a minimum
More about Post Oak BBQ
Banner pic

 

Cherry Cricket

2641 E. 2nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$3.00
More about Cherry Cricket
8a2034bc-db04-40b3-b3c7-d1e4c50966a6 image

 

Smok

3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coleslaw$5.00
mayo, vinegar, scallion, cabbage, carrots, ginger
More about Smok
Main pic

 

5280 Burger Bar Denver Pavilions

500 16th St Ste 160, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SIDE COLESLAW$2.99
A white and red cabbage blend with shaved carrots and our housemade dressing
More about 5280 Burger Bar Denver Pavilions
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts

3920 Tennyson St, DENVER

Avg 4.9 (3358 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Coleslaw
Spicy coleslaw
More about Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Salt & Grinder

3609 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (1084 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coleslaw$3.00
More about Salt & Grinder
Item pic

 

Atomic Chicken / Field Greens

1601 19th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Coleslaw$4.00
More about Atomic Chicken / Field Greens
Restaurant banner

 

Cleaver and Co. Burgers @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Blvd IV, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coleslaw$4.79
More about Cleaver and Co. Burgers @ Junction Food and Drink

