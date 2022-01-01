Coleslaw in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve coleslaw
Music City Hot Chicken - Denver
227 Broadway #101, Denver
|Side Coleslaw
|$2.25
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Steuben's Uptown
523 E. 17th Ave., Denver
|-Coleslaw
|$3.21
Tangy, mayo & vinegar-based homemade coleslaw made w/ red & green cabbage and carrots.
GQue - Lakewood
7085 W Alaska Drive, Lakewood
|Apple Coleslaw
|$3.15
|Apple Coleslaw
|$3.15
Post Oak BBQ
4000 Tennyson Street, Unit 101, Denver
|Fresh Coleslaw
|$3.00
We take coleslaw to the next level by adding in jalapenos, cilantro and celery seed while keeping the spiciness to a minimum
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Lou's Food Bar
701 N Grant St, Denver
|Side Coleslaw
|$3.50
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood
|Side Tangy Coleslaw
|$5.00
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|COLESLAW 1/2 lb.
|$5.50
|SD Coleslaw
|$4.00
WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taste of Philly
9797 W Colfax Ave #2J, Lakewood
|Small Coleslaw
|$1.39
1/4 pound
|Medium Coleslaw
|$2.49
1/2 pound
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Coleslaw 16oz
|$6.00
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs
7419 E Iliff Ave, Denver
|Coleslaw
|$2.65
House-made Coleslaw made w/ a creamy dressing
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN
Piggin' Out Smokehouse
9987 Morrison Road, Lakewood
|Coleslaw
|$2.25
Smok
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
|Coleslaw
|$5.00
mayo, vinegar, scallion, cabbage, carrots, ginger
5280 Burger Bar Denver Pavilions
500 16th St Ste 160, Denver
|SIDE COLESLAW
|$2.99
A white and red cabbage blend with shaved carrots and our housemade dressing
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts
3920 Tennyson St, DENVER
|Spicy Coleslaw
Spicy coleslaw
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Salt & Grinder
3609 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|Coleslaw
|$3.00
Atomic Chicken / Field Greens
1601 19th Street, Denver
|Side Coleslaw
|$4.00