Cookies in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve cookies
COOKIES
The Urban Cookie
2260 E Colfax Ave, Denver
|Pick 3 Cookies
|Pick 12 Cookies
|Pick 6 Cookies
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Restaurant Olivia
290 S Downing St Denver, CO 80209, Denver
|Cookie
|$4.00
Bistro Georgette's Chocolate Chip Cookie
|Take & Bake Cookie
|$4.00
Cookie dough to bake at home.
Instructions included!
*16 minute cook time
Bubu
1423 LARIMER ST, Denver
|Chocolate Chunk Cookies (2)
|$6.00
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.50
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
D Bar Denver
494 E 19th Ave, Denver
|Fresh Baked Cookie
|$2.75
fresh baked cookie.
chocolate chunk and a daily rotating flavor
TAPAS
The Truffle Table
2556 15th Street, Denver
|Warm Cookies
|$8.00
Six cookies, two of each type. Maybe a brownie thrown in there too!
Just Be Kitchen
2364 15th Street, Denver
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Gluten free, dairy free, and VEGAN chocolate chip cookies with HOUSEMADE chocolate chips (unsweetened chocolate, honey). Almond flour base and sweetened with coconut sugar.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|Black & White Cookie
|$2.50
Made in house
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
1851 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Giant Chocolate-Chip Cookie
|$2.69
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Way Back
3963 Tennyson Street, Denver
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$2.00
BEST cookie ever! FRESH BAKED and topped with maldon salt
*please allow +25 minutes to bake and cool
Barbosa's Barbeque
4986 Morrison Rd., Denver
|(2) Cay's Salted Double Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$5.00
farm eggs, semi-sweet chocolate, bittersweet chocolate, flaked sea salt, & Madagascar vanilla
Stoner's Pizza Joint
6460 East Yale Ave., Denver
|Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
2001 E Colfax Ave, Denver
|Giant Chocolate-Chip Cookie
|$2.69
SANDWICHES
Stowaway Kitchen
2528 Walnut St, #104, Denver
|Cookie
|$2.50
ginger + molasses (GF + vegan)
OR
salted chocolate, brown butter + pecan
BuBu
1099 18th Street, Denver
|Chocolate Chunk Cookies (2)
|$6.00
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.50
Bubu
370 17th Street, Denver
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.50
|Chocolate Chunk Cookies (2)
|$6.00