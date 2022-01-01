Cookies in Denver

Denver restaurants that serve cookies

Giant Chocolate-Chip Cookie image

 

Illegal Pete's

1744 E Evans Ave., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Giant Chocolate-Chip Cookie$2.69
More about Illegal Pete's
Giant Chocolate-Chip Cookie image

 

Illegal Pete's

270 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Giant Chocolate-Chip Cookie$2.69
More about Illegal Pete's
Pick 3 Cookies image

COOKIES

The Urban Cookie

2260 E Colfax Ave, Denver

Avg 4.8 (25 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pick 3 Cookies
Pick 12 Cookies
Pick 6 Cookies
More about The Urban Cookie
Restaurant Olivia image

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Restaurant Olivia

290 S Downing St Denver, CO 80209, Denver

Avg 4.7 (460 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie$4.00
Bistro Georgette's Chocolate Chip Cookie
Take & Bake Cookie$4.00
Cookie dough to bake at home.
Instructions included!
*16 minute cook time
More about Restaurant Olivia
Giant Chocolate-Chip Cookie image

 

Illegal Pete's

1610 16th St., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Giant Chocolate-Chip Cookie$2.69
More about Illegal Pete's
Chocolate Chunk Cookies (2) image

 

Bubu

1423 LARIMER ST, Denver

Avg 4.5 (341 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chunk Cookies (2)$6.00
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.50
More about Bubu
7a5cda34-d9b9-4be6-a5bc-f273ff7591e0 image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

D Bar Denver

494 E 19th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2839 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh Baked Cookie$2.75
fresh baked cookie.
chocolate chunk and a daily rotating flavor
More about D Bar Denver
The Truffle Table image

TAPAS

The Truffle Table

2556 15th Street, Denver

Avg 4.5 (476 reviews)
Takeout
Warm Cookies$8.00
Six cookies, two of each type. Maybe a brownie thrown in there too!
More about The Truffle Table
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Just Be Kitchen

2364 15th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Gluten free, dairy free, and VEGAN chocolate chip cookies with HOUSEMADE chocolate chips (unsweetened chocolate, honey). Almond flour base and sweetened with coconut sugar.
More about Just Be Kitchen
New York Deli News image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Black & White Cookie$2.50
Made in house
More about New York Deli News
Giant Chocolate-Chip Cookie image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

1851 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Giant Chocolate-Chip Cookie$2.69
More about Illegal Pete's
Chocolate Chip Cookies image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Way Back

3963 Tennyson Street, Denver

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.00
BEST cookie ever! FRESH BAKED and topped with maldon salt
*please allow +25 minutes to bake and cool
More about The Way Back
Cay's Salted Double Chocolate Chip Cookies image

 

Barbosa's Barbeque

4986 Morrison Rd., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
(2) Cay's Salted Double Chocolate Chip Cookies$5.00
farm eggs, semi-sweet chocolate, bittersweet chocolate, flaked sea salt, & Madagascar vanilla
More about Barbosa's Barbeque
Item pic

 

Stoner's Pizza Joint

6460 East Yale Ave., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Giant Chocolate-Chip Cookie image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

2001 E Colfax Ave, Denver

Avg 4.7 (1919 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Giant Chocolate-Chip Cookie$2.69
More about Illegal Pete's
Giant Chocolate-Chip Cookie image

 

Illegal Pete's

2230 Oneida St., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Giant Chocolate-Chip Cookie$2.69
More about Illegal Pete's
Stowaway Kitchen image

SANDWICHES

Stowaway Kitchen

2528 Walnut St, #104, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1094 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cookie$2.50
ginger + molasses (GF + vegan)
OR
salted chocolate, brown butter + pecan
More about Stowaway Kitchen
Chocolate Chunk Cookies (2) image

 

BuBu

1099 18th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chunk Cookies (2)$6.00
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.50
More about BuBu
Chocolate Chunk Cookie image

 

Bubu

370 17th Street, Denver

Avg 4.5 (341 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.50
Chocolate Chunk Cookies (2)$6.00
More about Bubu
Kochi Cafe image

 

Kochi Cafe

4100 E 8th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Raspberry Cookie$3.00
More about Kochi Cafe

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
