Corn dogs in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve corn dogs

Stoney's Uptown Joint image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoney's Uptown Joint

1035 e 17th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (729 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mini Corn Dogs$9.00
More about Stoney's Uptown Joint
The Glenn image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Glenn

11140 Irma Dr, Northglenn

Avg 4.5 (561 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Corn Dog$8.00
More about The Glenn
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kid Corn Dog$6.99
Corn dog, choice of potato, a small milk or juice.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
Manning's Steaks and Spirits image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Manning's Steaks and Spirits

11100 West Alameda Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.8 (1686 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Corn Dog$7.00
More about Manning's Steaks and Spirits
Item pic

 

The Mac Shack

5505 w 20th Ave #114, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mini Corn Dogs$7.00
Classic Mini Corn Dogs with your choice of Mac and Cheese or Salted fries
More about The Mac Shack
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid Corn Dog & TATER TOTS$6.99
One breaded and fried corn dog and served with fried tater tots ON THE SIDE.
More about Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

