Country fried steaks in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve country fried steaks
Gunther Toody's - Northglenn - 301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall
301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall, Northglenn
|Country Fried Steak
|$14.95
huge angus steak buttermilk battered and hand breaded, fried and smothered in sausage gravy with 2 eggs, hashbrowns & toast
|country fried steak
|$14.95
huge angus steak, deep fried and topped with sausage gravy
BURRITOS
Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Country Fried Steak Skillet
|$15.99
Diced Country Fried Steak, onion, green pepper, potato, smothered in sausage gravy. Two eggs and toast.
|Country Fried Steak and Eggs
|$13.99
Two Egg Breakfast with Country Fried Steak, topped with Country Sausage Gravy and choice of side.
The Cozy Cottage
4363 Tennyson Street, Denver
|Country Fried Steak
|$18.99
Freshly made country fried steak smothered in grandma’s sawmill gravy, 2 eggs, potato or grits and toast or buttermilk pancakes
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE
435 S Cherry St, Glendale
|Country Fried Steak Dinner
|$21.99
Breaded and fried steak breast smothered in sausage country gravy. Dinner salad, 2 side choices and dinner roll included ON THE SIDE.
|Country Fried Steak Skillet
|$15.99
Breaded chopped steak, onion and bell peppers on a pile of breakfast potatoes with sausage country gravy. Topped with two farm fresh eggs. Served with your choice of toast. Butter served ON THE SIDE.
|Country Fried Steak & Eggs
|$13.99
Breaded and fried chopped steak topped with country sausage gravy...Served with 2 farm fresh eggs, potato & toast or trade in both potato & toast for Mini cakes, French Toast or Biscuits & Gravy!