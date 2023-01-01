Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Country fried steaks in Denver

Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve country fried steaks

Item pic

 

Gunther Toody's - Northglenn - 301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall

301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall, Northglenn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Country Fried Steak$14.95
huge angus steak buttermilk battered and hand breaded, fried and smothered in sausage gravy with 2 eggs, hashbrowns & toast
country fried steak$14.95
huge angus steak, deep fried and topped with sausage gravy
More about Gunther Toody's - Northglenn - 301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Country Fried Steak Skillet$15.99
Diced Country Fried Steak, onion, green pepper, potato, smothered in sausage gravy. Two eggs and toast.
Country Fried Steak and Eggs$13.99
Two Egg Breakfast with Country Fried Steak, topped with Country Sausage Gravy and choice of side.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
Item pic

 

The Cozy Cottage

4363 Tennyson Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Country Fried Steak$18.99
Freshly made country fried steak smothered in grandma’s sawmill gravy, 2 eggs, potato or grits and toast or buttermilk pancakes
More about The Cozy Cottage
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Country Fried Steak Dinner$21.99
Breaded and fried steak breast smothered in sausage country gravy. Dinner salad, 2 side choices and dinner roll included ON THE SIDE.
Country Fried Steak Skillet$15.99
Breaded chopped steak, onion and bell peppers on a pile of breakfast potatoes with sausage country gravy. Topped with two farm fresh eggs. Served with your choice of toast. Butter served ON THE SIDE.
Country Fried Steak & Eggs$13.99
Breaded and fried chopped steak topped with country sausage gravy...Served with 2 farm fresh eggs, potato & toast or trade in both potato & toast for Mini cakes, French Toast or Biscuits & Gravy!
More about Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE

