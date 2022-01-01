Crab cakes in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve crab cakes
More about Jax Fish House - LoDo
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Jax Fish House - LoDo
1539 17th St, Denver
|JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE
|$26.00
herb buttermilk sauce, garlic tomato puree, lemon
More about LoHi Steakbar
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
LoHi Steakbar
3200 Tejon St, Denver
|Crab Cakes
|$15.00
brown butter aioli, chive oil, micro arugula
More about The French Press
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
7323 W Alaska Dr, Lakewood
|One Crab Cake
|$4.00
More about Mizuna
Mizuna
225 E. 7th Avenue, Denver
|Crab Cake
|$27.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake served with squash brodo, cured egg yolk and house made bottarga
More about Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
2625 East 2nd ave, Denver
|"Big Easy" Crab Cake & Asparagus Salad
|$23.00
Mixed Lettuce, Pickle Fennel, Campari Tomato, Chef's Sauce
|"Big Easy" Crab Cake
|$20.50
Pickle Fennel Salad, Chefs Sauce
More about Denver Milk Market
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Denver Milk Market
1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver
|Albina's Crab Cake
|$12.00
More about Max Gill & Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Max Gill & Grill
1052 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Maryland Style Crab Cake Sandwich
|$17.00
Maryland Style Crab Cake served with onion, lettuce, and tarter sauce on a potato roll.
|Maryland Style Blue Crab Cakes
|$16.00
Two 3 ounce crab cakes, served with roasted red pepper remoulade.
More about Officer's Club
Officer's Club
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|Captain's Crab Cake
|$20.00
|SD Crab Cake
|$12.00
More about Mimosas
Mimosas
2752 Welton Street, Denver
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$22.00
Lump crab cakes, poached eggs,
sauce hollandaise, Johnny griddle cakes, homestyle potatoes
|Side Two Crab Cakes
|$12.00
More about The French Press
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
3504 E 12th Ave, Denver
|Crab Cake Bennie
|$15.25
Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, gluten-free crab cakes, diced tomato, avocado, chive, hollandaise, and asparagus.
More about Washington Park Grille
PIZZA • GRILL
Washington Park Grille
1096 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Maryland Style Crab Cakes
|$17.00
two crab cakes served with remoulade, local microgreens, Fresno pepper aioli
More about Manning's Steaks and Spirits
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Manning's Steaks and Spirits
11100 West Alameda Ave, Lakewood
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
|$16.00
two 4oz cakes, sriracha aioli
More about Jax Fish House - Glendale
Jax Fish House - Glendale
650 South Colorado Blvd, Glendale
|JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE
|$22.00
herb buttermilk sauce, garlic tomato puree