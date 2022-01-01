Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve crab cakes

40cea966-6045-4d50-bbf4-d487ef47a09a image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Jax Fish House - LoDo

1539 17th St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2078 reviews)
Takeout
JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE$26.00
herb buttermilk sauce, garlic tomato puree, lemon
More about Jax Fish House - LoDo
LoHi Steakbar image

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

LoHi Steakbar

3200 Tejon St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (948 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cakes$15.00
brown butter aioli, chive oil, micro arugula
More about LoHi Steakbar
The French Press image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

7323 W Alaska Dr, Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (1365 reviews)
Takeout
One Crab Cake$4.00
More about The French Press
Crab Cake image

 

Mizuna

225 E. 7th Avenue, Denver

Avg 4.5 (844 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake$27.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake served with squash brodo, cured egg yolk and house made bottarga
More about Mizuna
Item pic

 

Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood

2625 East 2nd ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
"Big Easy" Crab Cake & Asparagus Salad$23.00
Mixed Lettuce, Pickle Fennel, Campari Tomato, Chef's Sauce
"Big Easy" Crab Cake$20.50
Pickle Fennel Salad, Chefs Sauce
More about Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
Denver Milk Market image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Denver Milk Market

1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
Albina's Crab Cake$12.00
More about Denver Milk Market
Max Gill & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Max Gill & Grill

1052 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (4227 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Maryland Style Crab Cake Sandwich$17.00
Maryland Style Crab Cake served with onion, lettuce, and tarter sauce on a potato roll.
Maryland Style Blue Crab Cakes$16.00
Two 3 ounce crab cakes, served with roasted red pepper remoulade.
More about Max Gill & Grill
Officer's Club image

 

Officer's Club

94 Rampart Way, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Captain's Crab Cake$20.00
SD Crab Cake$12.00
More about Officer's Club
Mimosas image

 

Mimosas

2752 Welton Street, Denver

Avg 4.5 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake Benedict$22.00
Lump crab cakes, poached eggs,
sauce hollandaise, Johnny griddle cakes, homestyle potatoes
Side Two Crab Cakes$12.00
More about Mimosas
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

3504 E 12th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1721 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Bennie$15.25
Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, gluten-free crab cakes, diced tomato, avocado, chive, hollandaise, and asparagus.
More about The French Press
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL

Washington Park Grille

1096 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (1549 reviews)
Takeout
Maryland Style Crab Cakes$17.00
two crab cakes served with remoulade, local microgreens, Fresno pepper aioli
More about Washington Park Grille
Manning's Steaks and Spirits image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Manning's Steaks and Spirits

11100 West Alameda Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.8 (1686 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$16.00
two 4oz cakes, sriracha aioli
More about Manning's Steaks and Spirits
JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE image

 

Jax Fish House - Glendale

650 South Colorado Blvd, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE$22.00
herb buttermilk sauce, garlic tomato puree
More about Jax Fish House - Glendale
Restaurant banner

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Four Friends Kitchen

2893 Roslyn Street, Denver

Avg 4 (1331 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Salad$17.00
two crab cakes, fried green tomatoes, mixed greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, tomatoes, pickled vegetables, chipotle remoulade
More about Four Friends Kitchen

