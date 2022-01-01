Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve crispy chicken

72df6667-57fa-4860-8626-34875ba2cb4e image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

ViewHouse Ballpark

2015 Market St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4436 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
local organic fried romesco chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, pepper jack, fried pickles, red onions, ranch, brioche bun
More about ViewHouse Ballpark
Mono Mono image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Mono Mono

1550 Blake St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (162 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cajun Crispy Chicken Salad$12.00
CRISPY Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about Mono Mono
Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Park & Co

439 E 17th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.2 (2021 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken$11.00
All-natural crispy chicken, sweet pickle chips, coleslaw
More about Park & Co
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Teller's Taproom & Kitchen

1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood

Avg 4.4 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Prosciutto Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
Mono Mono 2 image

 

Mono Mono 2

3014 E Colfax Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried Chicken tenderloin with seasoned batter with slaw
Cjun Crispy Chicken Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, onions, cherry tomatoes, cheese and fried chicken with choice of dressing. (Ranch, House "cajun", Honey Mustard, Vinaigrette
More about Mono Mono 2
Crispy Chicken Wings image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown Tap and Dough

1001 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (2475 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Wings$13.00
Italian Style: Pepperoni, Pepperoncini, Parmesan Cheese and a side of Marinara Sauce Or
Buffalo Style: Celery, Carrots and Ranch or Blue Cheese
More about Homegrown Tap and Dough
Item pic

 

BurgerIM Colorado Blvd

2466 S Colorado Blvd unit 101, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Strips$7.99
Crispy Chicken$8.79
More about BurgerIM Colorado Blvd
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Happy Camper

3211 N Pecos, Denver

Avg 4.5 (4405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Salad$16.00
Iceburg, crispy chicken, pico de gallo, corn, cheddar cheese, avocado, tortilla strips & chipotle dressing.
Crispy Chicken Wrap$17.00
Iceberg, crispy chicken, pico, corn, cheddar cheese, avocado, tortilla strips & chipotle dressing. Served with tortilla chips & salsa.
More about Happy Camper
Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs

7419 E Iliff Ave, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1063 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Salad$10.85
Crispy Chicken, Tomato, Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Blue Cheese Crumbles, & Croutons
More about Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

6691 Tower Rd, Denver

Avg 4.1 (503 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken$8.79
More about BurgerIM
Crispy Fried All Natural Chicken image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chop Shop

200 Quebec St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Fried All Natural Chicken$17.50
Creamy White Cheddar Polenta, Sauteed Swiss Chard w/Bacon, Bacon Gravy, Chipotle Wild Flower Honey
Side of Crispy Chicken$6.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
All Natural Chicken Breast, Bacon, White Cheddar, Ranch Aioli, Romaine, Tomato
More about Chop Shop
Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink image

 

Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#2 Crispy Buffalo Chicken$4.99
More about Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink
Banner pic

 

Cherry Cricket

2641 E. 2nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken$10.00
crispy chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickle, brioche bun
Crispy Chicken$10.00
crispy chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickle, brioche bun
More about Cherry Cricket
Machete CHERRY CREEK image

 

Machete

2817 E 3rd Ave #f, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Taquitos crispy kids$9.00
Crispy corn tortilla rolled with chicken, sour cream on the side
More about Machete
Crispy Chicken image

 

Atomic Chicken / Field Greens

1601 19th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken$16.00
romaine, tomato, cucumber, cheddar, red onion, bacon, buttermilk ranch dressing
More about Atomic Chicken / Field Greens
Osage Cafe image

 

Osage Cafe LLC

1099 Osage Cafe, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Tenders$7.50
Chicken strips made from scratch and crisped to perfections. Served with choice of ranch BBQ, or Frank's Red Hot
More about Osage Cafe LLC
Restaurant banner

 

Sunnyside Supper Club

2915 W 44th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Greek$13.00
Romaine lettuce, hard boiled egg, bacon,
avocado, gorgonzola, tomato, red onion, chives, buttermilk dressing and topped with crispy fried chicken
More about Sunnyside Supper Club
Restaurant banner

 

Cleaver and Co. Burgers @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Blvd IV, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken$10.99
More about Cleaver and Co. Burgers @ Junction Food and Drink

Browse other tasty dishes in Denver

Cake

Ravioli

Curry

Tomato Soup

Cheese Pizza

Salmon Rolls

Grilled Chicken Salad

Steak Quesadillas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Denver to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Denver to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (506 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston