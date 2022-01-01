Crispy chicken in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve crispy chicken
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
ViewHouse Ballpark
2015 Market St, Denver
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
local organic fried romesco chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, pepper jack, fried pickles, red onions, ranch, brioche bun
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Mono Mono
1550 Blake St, Denver
|Cajun Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.00
|CRISPY Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Park & Co
439 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken
|$11.00
All-natural crispy chicken, sweet pickle chips, coleslaw
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood
|Crispy Prosciutto Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Mono Mono 2
3014 E Colfax Ave, Denver
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried Chicken tenderloin with seasoned batter with slaw
|Cjun Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens, onions, cherry tomatoes, cheese and fried chicken with choice of dressing. (Ranch, House "cajun", Honey Mustard, Vinaigrette
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Homegrown Tap and Dough
1001 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Crispy Chicken Wings
|$13.00
Italian Style: Pepperoni, Pepperoncini, Parmesan Cheese and a side of Marinara Sauce Or
Buffalo Style: Celery, Carrots and Ranch or Blue Cheese
BurgerIM Colorado Blvd
2466 S Colorado Blvd unit 101, Denver
|Crispy Chicken Strips
|$7.99
|Crispy Chicken
|$8.79
PIZZA • SALADS
Happy Camper
3211 N Pecos, Denver
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Iceburg, crispy chicken, pico de gallo, corn, cheddar cheese, avocado, tortilla strips & chipotle dressing.
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$17.00
Iceberg, crispy chicken, pico, corn, cheddar cheese, avocado, tortilla strips & chipotle dressing. Served with tortilla chips & salsa.
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs
7419 E Iliff Ave, Denver
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$10.85
Crispy Chicken, Tomato, Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Blue Cheese Crumbles, & Croutons
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
6691 Tower Rd, Denver
|Crispy Chicken
|$8.79
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chop Shop
200 Quebec St, Denver
|Crispy Fried All Natural Chicken
|$17.50
Creamy White Cheddar Polenta, Sauteed Swiss Chard w/Bacon, Bacon Gravy, Chipotle Wild Flower Honey
|Side of Crispy Chicken
|$6.00
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
All Natural Chicken Breast, Bacon, White Cheddar, Ranch Aioli, Romaine, Tomato
Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver
|#2 Crispy Buffalo Chicken
|$4.99
Cherry Cricket
2641 E. 2nd Ave, Denver
|Crispy Chicken
|$10.00
crispy chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickle, brioche bun
Machete
2817 E 3rd Ave #f, Denver
|Chicken Taquitos crispy kids
|$9.00
Crispy corn tortilla rolled with chicken, sour cream on the side
Atomic Chicken / Field Greens
1601 19th Street, Denver
|Crispy Chicken
|$16.00
romaine, tomato, cucumber, cheddar, red onion, bacon, buttermilk ranch dressing
Osage Cafe LLC
1099 Osage Cafe, Denver
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$7.50
Chicken strips made from scratch and crisped to perfections. Served with choice of ranch BBQ, or Frank's Red Hot
Sunnyside Supper Club
2915 W 44th Ave, Denver
|Crispy Chicken Greek
|$13.00
Romaine lettuce, hard boiled egg, bacon,
avocado, gorgonzola, tomato, red onion, chives, buttermilk dressing and topped with crispy fried chicken