Croissants in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve croissants
More about il porcellino salumi
SANDWICHES
il porcellino salumi
4324 W. 41st Ave., Denver
|Berkeley Ham Croissant
|$10.50
Shaved Berkeley Ham, Fried Egg, Baby Swiss, Caramelized Onions & Mustard Aioli on a Toasted Croissant
More about Coffee at The Point
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Coffee at The Point
710 E. 26th Ave., Denver
|Butter Croissant
|$3.99
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.99
More about Hudson Hill
Hudson Hill
619 E 13th Ave, Denver
|Almond Croissant
|$5.00
|Ham And Cheese Croissant
|$6.00
|Butter Croissant
|$4.00
More about Frank & Roze Coffee Company
SMOKED SALMON
Frank & Roze Coffee Company
4097 E 9th Ave, Denver
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
|Butter Croissant
|$3.75
More about The French Press
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
7323 W Alaska Dr, Lakewood
|Plain Croissant
|$2.75
More about D Bar Denver
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
D Bar Denver
494 E 19th Ave, Denver
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
Flaky Golden Croissant filled with almond cream and sliced almonds.
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$5.00
Flaky Golden Croissant filled with Grain Mustard, Black Forest Ham with Gruyére and Cave Aged White Cheddar
More about La Fillette Bakery
La Fillette Bakery
4416 E 8th Ave, Denver
|Croissant Muffin
|$7.00
dulce de lèche croissant dough muffin.
|Almond Croissant
|$5.00
|Plain Croissant
|$4.00
More about Ivy on 7th
SMOKED SALMON
Ivy on 7th
410 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Classic Butter Croissant
|$4.00
House made classic butter croissant
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
More about Unravel Coffee
Unravel Coffee
1441 S. Holly St., Denver
|BUTTER CROISSANT
|$3.75
|CHOCOLATE CROISSANT
|$4.25
More about Le French Bakery & Cafe
Le French Bakery & Cafe
4901 S Newport St, Denver
|Butter Croissant
|$5.00
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.15
|Turkey Croissant
|$14.00
Smoked turkey with béchamel sauce, spinach, and gruyère cheese on a buttery croissant.
More about Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
ICE CREAM • CAKES
Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
2216 Kearney Street, Denver
|Croissant Sandwich Platter (serves 8)
|$50.00
Assortment of chicken salad, ham and white cheddar, egg salad, and seasonal veggie sandwich served on a croissant, cut in half. Please give us 48 hours notice for this order.
|Cinnamon Twist Croissant
|$3.75
|Almond Croissant
|$3.75
More about Kabod Coffee
Kabod Coffee
4952 Central Park Blvd, Denver
|Croissant Sau, Cage Free Egg&cheese
|$3.99
More about The French Press
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
3504 E 12th Ave, Denver
|Turkey Pear & Brie Croissant
|$11.75
Toasted butter croissant filled with sliced turkey, melted brie, red wine pears and a cranberry fig spread. Served with a choice of side.
More about Mercantile Dining and Provision
FRENCH FRIES
Mercantile Dining and Provision
1701 Wynkoop St #155, Denver
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00