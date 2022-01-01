Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve croissants

8e326788-64fd-4f73-870f-72db374ac698 image

SANDWICHES

il porcellino salumi

4324 W. 41st Ave., Denver

Avg 4.7 (521 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Berkeley Ham Croissant$10.50
Shaved Berkeley Ham, Fried Egg, Baby Swiss, Caramelized Onions & Mustard Aioli on a Toasted Croissant
More about il porcellino salumi
Coffee at The Point image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Coffee at The Point

710 E. 26th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.6 (886 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Butter Croissant$3.99
Chocolate Croissant$3.99
More about Coffee at The Point
Ham And Cheese Croissant image

 

Hudson Hill

619 E 13th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (812 reviews)
Takeout
Almond Croissant$5.00
Ham And Cheese Croissant$6.00
Butter Croissant$4.00
More about Hudson Hill
Frank & Roze Coffee Company image

SMOKED SALMON

Frank & Roze Coffee Company

4097 E 9th Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Almond Croissant$4.50
Butter Croissant$3.75
More about Frank & Roze Coffee Company
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

7323 W Alaska Dr, Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (1365 reviews)
Takeout
Plain Croissant$2.75
More about The French Press
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

D Bar Denver

494 E 19th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2839 reviews)
Takeout
Almond Croissant$4.50
Flaky Golden Croissant filled with almond cream and sliced almonds.
Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.00
Flaky Golden Croissant filled with Grain Mustard, Black Forest Ham with Gruyére and Cave Aged White Cheddar
More about D Bar Denver
Tacos El Metate image

 

Tacos El Metate

2060 S University Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ham & Swiss Croissant$4.75
More about Tacos El Metate
Consumer pic

 

La Fillette Bakery

4416 E 8th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant Muffin$7.00
dulce de lèche croissant dough muffin.
Almond Croissant$5.00
Plain Croissant$4.00
More about La Fillette Bakery
Ivy on 7th image

SMOKED SALMON

Ivy on 7th

410 E 7th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Butter Croissant$4.00
House made classic butter croissant
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
More about Ivy on 7th
Unravel Coffee image

 

Unravel Coffee

1441 S. Holly St., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUTTER CROISSANT$3.75
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT$4.25
More about Unravel Coffee
Butter Croissant image

 

Le French Bakery & Cafe

4901 S Newport St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Butter Croissant$5.00
Chocolate Croissant$5.15
Turkey Croissant$14.00
Smoked turkey with béchamel sauce, spinach, and gruyère cheese on a buttery croissant.
More about Le French Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

ICE CREAM • CAKES

Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe

2216 Kearney Street, Denver

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant Sandwich Platter (serves 8)$50.00
Assortment of chicken salad, ham and white cheddar, egg salad, and seasonal veggie sandwich served on a croissant, cut in half. Please give us 48 hours notice for this order.
Cinnamon Twist Croissant$3.75
Almond Croissant$3.75
More about Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
3ed277a9-6b5a-4862-aea3-5b8a2f105e93 image

 

Kabod Coffee

4952 Central Park Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.4 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant Sau, Cage Free Egg&cheese$3.99
More about Kabod Coffee
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

3504 E 12th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1721 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Pear & Brie Croissant$11.75
Toasted butter croissant filled with sliced turkey, melted brie, red wine pears and a cranberry fig spread. Served with a choice of side.
More about The French Press
Mercantile Dining and Provision image

FRENCH FRIES

Mercantile Dining and Provision

1701 Wynkoop St #155, Denver

Avg 4.5 (2608 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
More about Mercantile Dining and Provision
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Kochi Cafe

4100 E 8th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.75
Spinach Feta Croissant$4.75
Almond Croissant$4.75
More about Kochi Cafe

