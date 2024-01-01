Cupcakes in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve cupcakes
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
523 E. 17th Ave., Denver
|-Cupcake
|$4.25
Vanilla, Chocolate or Rotating flavor
FRENCH FRIES
Watercourse Foods
837 E 17th Ave Unit 103, Denver
|Carrot Cake (GF) Cupcake
|$7.00
|Banana Sundae Cupcake (GF)
|$7.50
|Pumpkin Cupcake
|$7.00
Mead St Provisions - Highlands Square
3625 West 32nd Ave, Denver
|Happy Cakes - Cupcakes
|$3.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
City, O' City
206 E 13th Ave, Denver
|Hoho Cupcake
|$6.00
v| Chocolate cake filled with vanilla cream and dipped in dark chocolate ganache. Our most popular item by far.
|GF Rotating Featured Cupcake
|$5.25
v, gf| every week, we feature a weekly cupcake flavor. please inquire.
|C GF Featured Cupcake
|$5.25
Flavors rotate weekly. *Please call to inquire about flavor*
La Fillette Bakery
6217 East 14th Avenue, Denver
|Cupcake
|$4.40
rotating flavors, please call the shop for more info.