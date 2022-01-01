Curry in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve curry
Swing Thai
845 Colorado Blvd, Denver
|Panang Curry
|$14.00
ALOY MODERN THAI-DENVER
2134 Larimer St., Denver
|D Green Curry
|$19.00
Green coconut curry with sweet pepper, zucchini, carrot, eggplant, and thai basil w/side of jasmine rice (CONTAINS SHRIMP PASTE/NOT A VEGAN OPTION)
|D Mussamun Curry
|$19.00
Mussamun coconut curry with seasonal potato, onion, peanut, red bell pepper w/side of jasmine rice (CONTAINS SHRIMP PASTE/NOT A VEGAN OPTION)
Babe's Tea Room
2401 15th St, Denver
|Chicken Curry Tea Sandwich À La Carte
|$4.00
Daughter Thai Kitchen and Bar
1700 Platte St #140, denver
|Panang Curry
|$19.00
Kanchanaburi Panang curry, edamame, red bell pepper topped with kaffir lime leaf.
|Pumpkin Curry
|$19.00
Kobocha Pumpkin, organic tofu, red bell pepper, and basil leaves in red curry sauce. Serve with jasmine rice.
Tikka and Grill
1300 S Broadway, Denver
|CURRY
|$12.00
Conventional dish of India and Nepal, carefully prepared with an outlandish mix of curry flavors, onion, garlic, ginger and tomato, having a medium thick sauce.
YumCha
1520 16th St, Denver
|Chiang Mai Chicken Curry
|$14.00
Egg Noodles Two Ways, Mustard Greens (V)
Mana Thai
510 Third Ave, Longmont
|Panang Curry
|$14.99
Curry with coconut milk, broccoli, bell peppers, Thai basil, green beans, and carrots.