Donut holes in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve donut holes
More about Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
523 E. 17th Ave., Denver
|-Donut holes
|$8.55
cake donut holes tossed in cinnamon sugar, house-made raspberry jam, vanilla bean anglaise
More about The Pig & The Sprout
The Pig & The Sprout
1900 Chestnut Pl, Denver
|Donut Holes
|$8.00
Served with powdered sugar & chocolate syrup
More about Stoney's Bar and Grill
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoney's Bar and Grill
1111 Lincoln St, Denver
|Dusted Cake Donut Holes
|$6.00
Cinnamon, Sugar, Caramel Sauce