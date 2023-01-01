Dumpling soup in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve dumpling soup
More about Oblio's Pizzeria
Oblio's Pizzeria
6115 E 22nd Ave, Denver
|6oz Chicken And Dumpling Soup
|$5.00
More about Fire on the Mountain - Washington Park
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire on the Mountain - Washington Park
300 S Logan St, Denver
|Chicken & Dumplings Soup
|$7.00
Chicken, carrots, celery, onion, peas, & dumplings.
**Contains: dairy, garlic, gluten, & onion**
More about LAMAITHAIKITCHEN - 2001 Sheridan Blvd Unit C
LAMAITHAIKITCHEN - 2001 Sheridan Blvd Unit C
2001 Sheridan Blvd Unit C, Edgewater
|Mom's soup
|$12.00
Thai Chicken broth with Chicken dumplings, bean sprouts, fried garlic, scallions, and cilantro