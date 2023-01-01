Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumpling soup in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve dumpling soup

Banner pic

 

Oblio's Pizzeria

6115 E 22nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
6oz Chicken And Dumpling Soup$5.00
More about Oblio's Pizzeria
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain - Washington Park

300 S Logan St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Dumplings Soup$7.00
Chicken, carrots, celery, onion, peas, & dumplings.
**Contains: dairy, garlic, gluten, & onion**
More about Fire on the Mountain - Washington Park
Item pic

 

LAMAITHAIKITCHEN - 2001 Sheridan Blvd Unit C

2001 Sheridan Blvd Unit C, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mom's soup$12.00
Thai Chicken broth with Chicken dumplings, bean sprouts, fried garlic, scallions, and cilantro
More about LAMAITHAIKITCHEN - 2001 Sheridan Blvd Unit C
Item pic

 

Yumcha

1520 16th St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
General Tso's Soup Dumpling$15.00
Chicken (4)
French Onion Soup Dumplings$15.00
Gruyere Cheese (4)
French Onion Soup Dumplings$15.00
Gruyere Cheese (4)
More about Yumcha

