Edamame in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve edamame

Chuey FU's Latin Asian grub image

 

Chuey FU's Latin Asian grub

1131 Santa Fe Drive, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Edamame$6.50
Edamame & Choice of Chili Lime sea salt or Korean BBQ
More about Chuey FU's Latin Asian grub
Banner pic

 

RONIN LOWRY

7111 E Lowry Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
EDAMAME$7.00
SPICY EDAMAME$9.00
More about RONIN LOWRY
Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar image

 

Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar

1825 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Edamame$7.00
Spicy garlic-tamari sauce. GF Veg
More about Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar
Sushi Ronin image

SUSHI

SUSHI RONIN

2930 Umatilla St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (830 reviews)
Takeout
EDAMAME$7.00
EDAMAME, SPICY$9.00
More about SUSHI RONIN
RONIN CONGRESS PARK image

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

RONIN CONGRESS PARK

1160 Madison St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
Takeout
EDAMAME$7.00
SPICY EDAMAME$9.00
More about RONIN CONGRESS PARK
Menya #2 image

 

Menya #2

1590 Little Raven Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$5.25
More about Menya #2
Item pic

 

Menya #6

450 S Teller St, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Edamame$7.95
Seasoned with garlic chili oil
Edamame$5.25
Seasoned with sea salt
More about Menya #6
Item pic

 

Asian Cajun

2400 w alameda, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Edamame$5.95
More about Asian Cajun
Spicy Basil image

 

Spicy Basil

1 Broadway B100, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Edamame$5.25
Spicy Edamame$6.25
Spicy Edamame$6.25
More about Spicy Basil
Tora Noodle House image

 

Tora Noodle House

1601 19th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Edamame$7.00
More about Tora Noodle House
Kyoto Ramen image

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Kyoto Ramen

1617 California Street, Denver

Avg 4.4 (484 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Edamame$6.00
More about Kyoto Ramen
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi

2715 17th St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (804 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame$5.00
Steamed, sea salt
Spicy Edamame$7.00
Steamed, chili garlic crunch, tamari, togarashi
More about Bamboo Sushi
TOKIO image

SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN

TOKIO

2907 Huron St #103, Denver

Avg 4.1 (581 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame$6.00
choice of salted or spicy
More about TOKIO
Edamame XO image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Mizu Izakaya

1560 Boulder St., Denver

Avg 4.8 (156 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Edamame$6.00
Sea salt
Edamame XO$7.00
Sweet and Spicy Soy Glaze
More about Mizu Izakaya
Item pic

 

Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro

3157 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (417 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Edamame (Soybean) Salad (Vegan)$6.00
This perfectly delicious Edamame Salad with Ginger, Garlic, Cilantro, and other Indian spices. They are all on the World's Healthiest Foods check it out. This is a vegan delight and it is gluten free.
More about Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
Item pic

 

Menya #1

951 16th St #104, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$5.25
Seasoned with sea salt
Spicy Edamame$7.95
Seasoned with garlic chili oil
More about Menya #1
Item pic

 

Motomaki

500 16th St. Suite 184c, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
HH Edamame$3.00
Edamame$5.00
More about Motomaki
Main pic

 

Wasabi Sushi Bar

433 S teller st, lakewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Edamame$8.00
Edamame with spicy sauce
More about Wasabi Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Mana Thai

510 Third Ave, Longmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Edamame$5.99
More about Mana Thai

