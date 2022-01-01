Edamame in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve edamame
More about Chuey FU's Latin Asian grub
Chuey FU's Latin Asian grub
1131 Santa Fe Drive, Denver
|Edamame
|$6.50
Edamame & Choice of Chili Lime sea salt or Korean BBQ
More about Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar
Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar
1825 Blake Street, Denver
|Edamame
|$7.00
Spicy garlic-tamari sauce. GF Veg
More about RONIN CONGRESS PARK
SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
RONIN CONGRESS PARK
1160 Madison St, Denver
|EDAMAME
|$7.00
|SPICY EDAMAME
|$9.00
More about Menya #6
Menya #6
450 S Teller St, Lakewood
|Spicy Edamame
|$7.95
Seasoned with garlic chili oil
|Edamame
|$5.25
Seasoned with sea salt
More about Spicy Basil
Spicy Basil
1 Broadway B100, Denver
|Edamame
|$5.25
|Spicy Edamame
|$6.25
More about Bamboo Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi
2715 17th St, Denver
|Edamame
|$5.00
Steamed, sea salt
|Spicy Edamame
|$7.00
Steamed, chili garlic crunch, tamari, togarashi
More about TOKIO
SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN
TOKIO
2907 Huron St #103, Denver
|Edamame
|$6.00
choice of salted or spicy
More about Mizu Izakaya
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Mizu Izakaya
1560 Boulder St., Denver
|Edamame
|$6.00
Sea salt
|Edamame XO
|$7.00
Sweet and Spicy Soy Glaze
More about Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Spicy Edamame (Soybean) Salad (Vegan)
|$6.00
This perfectly delicious Edamame Salad with Ginger, Garlic, Cilantro, and other Indian spices. They are all on the World's Healthiest Foods check it out. This is a vegan delight and it is gluten free.
More about Menya #1
Menya #1
951 16th St #104, Denver
|Edamame
|$5.25
Seasoned with sea salt
|Spicy Edamame
|$7.95
Seasoned with garlic chili oil
More about Wasabi Sushi Bar
Wasabi Sushi Bar
433 S teller st, lakewood
|Spicy Edamame
|$8.00
Edamame with spicy sauce