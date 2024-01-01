Egg benedict in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve egg benedict
The Jelly Cafe - DU
1700 East Evans Avenue, Denver
|EGGS BENEDICT
|$14.25
Two lovingly poached eggs with smoked ham over artisan sourdough bread smothered in hollandaise.*
Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
523 E. 17th Ave., Denver
|-Veggie Egg Benedict
|$16.05
Avocado, tomato, 2 poached eggs, house-made hollandaise, served atop a scratch made biscuit, served with a side of crispy smashed potatoes.
|-Eggs Benedict
|$16.05
Ham, 2 poached eggs, house-made hollandaise, served atop a scratch made biscuit, served with a side of crispy smashed potatoes.
Chef Zorba's Restaurant
2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver
|Eggs Benedict
|$12.75
split toasted english muffin, ham, poached eggs & hollandaise sauce with hash browns
Jelly Cafe - Denver - 600 E 13th Ave
600 E 13th Ave, Denver
|+EGGS BENEDICT
|$13.75
Two lovingly poached eggs with smoked ham over artisan sourdough bread smothered in hollandaise.*