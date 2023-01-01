Egg salad sandwiches in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|EGG SALAD SANDWICH RYE
|$14.50
Freshly made egg salad with lettuce and tomato on seeded rye bread
|SD Egg Salad
|$5.00
|EGG SALAD 1 LB.
|$13.00
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Catering - Stanley Marketplace
2501 Dallas St, Aurora
|Egg Salad 8oz
|$7.00
Little Finch - Blake St
1490 16th Street Mall, Denver
|Egg Salad
|$8.95
hard-boiled eggs, onions, celery tossed in our special dressing, served with romaine lettuce on multigrain bread
BAGELS
Rosenberg's Kosher
942 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver
|Egg Salad
|$7.00
|Egg Salad 8oz
|$7.00
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Egg Salad 8oz
|$7.00
|Egg Salad 4oz
|$3.50
|Egg Salad
|$11.00
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Egg Salad 8oz
|$7.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|Scoop Egg Salad
|$0.00
|#11 Pastrami & Egg Salad
|$16.50
|#18 Egg Salad, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
|$13.50
FRENCH FRIES
Mercantile dining & provision -Union Station/LoDo (Not for DIA) - Union Station Only
1701 Wynkoop St #155, Denver
|Egg Salad tartine
|$12.12
pickled shallots, Champaign vinegar, mayo, pepper
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Salt & Grinder
3609 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|Dijon Egg Salad
|$9.00
House-made Egg Salad with Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a Grinder Roll
Orzo & Arugula salad included on the side or upgrade to any of our other side options
|Dijon Egg Salad
|$8.00
our house-made egg salad with lettuce, tomato & mayo on a grinder roll