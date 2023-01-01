Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Denver

Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Item pic

 

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
EGG SALAD SANDWICH RYE$14.50
Freshly made egg salad with lettuce and tomato on seeded rye bread
SD Egg Salad$5.00
EGG SALAD 1 LB.$13.00
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Banner pic

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Catering - Stanley Marketplace

2501 Dallas St, Aurora

Avg 4.6 (3286 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad 8oz$7.00
More about Rosenberg's Catering - Stanley Marketplace
Consumer pic

 

Little Finch - Blake St

1490 16th Street Mall, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Egg Salad$8.95
hard-boiled eggs, onions, celery tossed in our special dressing, served with romaine lettuce on multigrain bread
More about Little Finch - Blake St
Rosenberg's Kosher image

BAGELS

Rosenberg's Kosher

942 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver

Avg 4.5 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad$7.00
Egg Salad 8oz$7.00
More about Rosenberg's Kosher
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Five Points

725 E 26th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4101 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad 8oz$7.00
Egg Salad 4oz$3.50
Egg Salad$11.00
Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion
More about Rosenberg's Five Points
Banner pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points

725 E 26th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4101 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad 8oz$7.00
More about Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
New York Deli News image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Scoop Egg Salad$0.00
#11 Pastrami & Egg Salad$16.50
#18 Egg Salad, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato$13.50
More about New York Deli News
Mercantile Dining and Provision image

FRENCH FRIES

Mercantile dining & provision -Union Station/LoDo (Not for DIA) - Union Station Only

1701 Wynkoop St #155, Denver

Avg 4.5 (2608 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad tartine$12.12
pickled shallots, Champaign vinegar, mayo, pepper
More about Mercantile dining & provision -Union Station/LoDo (Not for DIA) - Union Station Only
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Salt & Grinder

3609 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (1084 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dijon Egg Salad$9.00
House-made Egg Salad with Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo on a Grinder Roll
Orzo & Arugula salad included on the side or upgrade to any of our other side options
Dijon Egg Salad$8.00
our house-made egg salad with lettuce, tomato & mayo on a grinder roll
More about Salt & Grinder
Item pic

 

Lunchboxx - 2669 Larimer St

2669 Larimer St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Salad$0.00
Egg Salad$13.00
Pop's Egg Salad, Fresh Arugula, Everything Bagel Seasoning, on Toasted Sourdough.
More about Lunchboxx - 2669 Larimer St

