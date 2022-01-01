Falafel wraps in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve falafel wraps
More about Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink
Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver
|Falafel Wrap
|$8.99
Falafel, hummus, pickled cucumber & turnip, tomato, sumac onion, lettuce, tahini & harissa
More about The Pig & The Sprout
The Pig & The Sprout
1900 Chestnut Pl, Denver
|Falafel Wrap
|$16.00
spinach, lemon vinaigrette, feta, hummus, roasted tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onion, spinach wrap