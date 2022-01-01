Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel wraps in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve falafel wraps

Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink image

 

Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Wrap$8.99
Falafel, hummus, pickled cucumber & turnip, tomato, sumac onion, lettuce, tahini & harissa
More about Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink
The Pig & The Sprout image

 

The Pig & The Sprout

1900 Chestnut Pl, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Falafel Wrap$16.00
spinach, lemon vinaigrette, feta, hummus, roasted tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onion, spinach wrap
More about The Pig & The Sprout
Banner pic

 

Three Saints Denver

1801 Wewatta Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Falafel Wrap - L$14.00
Falafel, Tzatziki, Tahini & Harissa
More about Three Saints Denver

