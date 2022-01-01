Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish curry in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve fish curry

Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro

3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver

Goan Fish Curry$17.00
Warm and tangy fish curry that is cooled with coconut milk.Mingling of the spices with the coconut milk It's a perfectIndian seafood curry to warm up with! Pairs well with PinotGrigio or IPA Beer.
Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway

1300 S Broadway, Denver

GOAN FISH CURRY$17.00
Warm and tangy fish curry that's cooled with coconut milk. Blending of the flavors with the coconut milk. It’s a culmination of Indian fish curry to warm up with!
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro

3157 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (417 reviews)
Goan Fish Curry$17.00
Warm and tangy fish curry that is cooled with coconut milk.Mingling of the spices with the coconut milk It's a perfectIndian seafood curry to warm up with! Pairs well with PinotGrigio or IPA Beer.
