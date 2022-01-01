Fish curry in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve fish curry
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver
|Goan Fish Curry
|$17.00
Warm and tangy fish curry that is cooled with coconut milk.Mingling of the spices with the coconut milk It's a perfectIndian seafood curry to warm up with! Pairs well with PinotGrigio or IPA Beer.
Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
1300 S Broadway, Denver
|GOAN FISH CURRY
|$17.00
Warm and tangy fish curry that's cooled with coconut milk. Blending of the flavors with the coconut milk. It’s a culmination of Indian fish curry to warm up with!
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Goan Fish Curry
|$17.00
Warm and tangy fish curry that is cooled with coconut milk.Mingling of the spices with the coconut milk It's a perfectIndian seafood curry to warm up with! Pairs well with PinotGrigio or IPA Beer.