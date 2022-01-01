Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

 

Illegal Pete's

270 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1. Baja Fish Taco$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
More about Illegal Pete's
Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

1605 Wynkoop Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Fish Tacos - Cod$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned cod, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.
Baja Fish Tacos - Shrimp$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned shrimp, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Banner pic

 

Cherry Cricket

2220 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Fish Tacos$12.00
Citrus aioli, chipotle slaw, avocado, tomato, raquelitas® whole wheat tortillas, spanish rice, black beans
Crispy Fish Tacos$12.00
Citrus aioli, chipotle slaw, avocado, tomato, raquelitas® whole wheat tortillas, spanish rice, black beans
More about Cherry Cricket
The Glenn image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Glenn

11140 Irma Dr, Northglenn

Avg 4.5 (561 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$12.50
Crispy Fried Fish in a Flour Tortilla with Napa Cabbage, Cilantro & Chipotle Crema. Served with Salsa, Guacamole and Corn Chips.
More about The Glenn
Item pic

 

Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood

2625 East 2nd ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Taco$6.50
Louie Sauce, Slaw, Acocado
Fish Taco HH$6.50
Louie Sauce, Slaw, Acocado
More about Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
Item pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Denver Milk Market

1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$12.00
Blackened or Grilled, Corn Tortilla, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo & Lime Crema
Fried Fish Tacos$9.00
Fried Cod, Corn Tortilla, Cabbage, Paprika Remoulade, Pickled Red Onion & Lime. Served with a Soda.
Fried Fish Tacos$12.00
Fried Cod, Corn Tortilla, Cabbage, Paprika Remoulade, Pickled Red Onion & Lime
More about Denver Milk Market
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Street Tacos$16.99
Three fried cod street tacos on corn tortillas with white onion, cilantro, and tomatillo salsa on the side.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
Tammens Fish Market image

 

Tammens Fish Market

2669 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$14.00
More about Tammens Fish Market
Item pic

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

1851 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1. Baja Fish Taco$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
More about Illegal Pete's
Banner pic

 

Cherry Cricket

2641 E. 2nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Fish Tacos$12.00
blackened cod, citrus aioli, chipotle slaw, avocado, tomato, raquelitas whole wheat tortillas, spanish rice, black beans
Crispy Fish Tacos$12.00
Crispy Fish Tacos$12.00
beer battered cod, citrus aioli, chipotle slaw, avocado, tomato, raquelitas whole wheat tortillas, spanish rice, black beans
More about Cherry Cricket
Item pic

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

2001 E Colfax Ave, Denver

Avg 4.7 (1919 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1. Baja Fish Taco$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
More about Illegal Pete's
Item pic

 

Olive & Finch

3390 East 1st Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$14.50
Three corn tortillas filled with blackened fish, smashed avocado, coleslaw, roasted tomato salsa, cotija cheese, crema, cilantro and lime. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
More about Olive & Finch
Los Chingones image

 

Los Chingones

1601 19th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED FISH TACO$6.00
More about Los Chingones

