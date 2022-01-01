Fish tacos in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve fish tacos
Illegal Pete's
270 S. Broadway, Denver
|1. Baja Fish Taco
|$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
1605 Wynkoop Street, Denver
|Baja Fish Tacos - Cod
|$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned cod, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.
|Baja Fish Tacos - Shrimp
|$17.95
Double stacked warm corn tortillas spread with chipotle aioli and layered with seasoned shrimp, Napa slaw tossed in Honey Lime Vinaigrette, pico de gallo and cotija cheese. Served with a side of Santa Fe black beans and a side of roasted Tomatillo salsa.
Cherry Cricket
2220 Blake Street, Denver
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$12.00
Citrus aioli, chipotle slaw, avocado, tomato, raquelitas® whole wheat tortillas, spanish rice, black beans
|Crispy Fish Tacos
|$12.00
Citrus aioli, chipotle slaw, avocado, tomato, raquelitas® whole wheat tortillas, spanish rice, black beans
The Glenn
11140 Irma Dr, Northglenn
|Fish Tacos
|$12.50
Crispy Fried Fish in a Flour Tortilla with Napa Cabbage, Cilantro & Chipotle Crema. Served with Salsa, Guacamole and Corn Chips.
Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood
2625 East 2nd ave, Denver
|Fish Taco
|$6.50
Louie Sauce, Slaw, Acocado
|Fish Taco HH
|$6.50
Louie Sauce, Slaw, Acocado
Denver Milk Market
1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver
|Fish Tacos
|$12.00
Blackened or Grilled, Corn Tortilla, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo & Lime Crema
|Fried Fish Tacos
|$9.00
Fried Cod, Corn Tortilla, Cabbage, Paprika Remoulade, Pickled Red Onion & Lime. Served with a Soda.
|Fried Fish Tacos
|$12.00
Fried Cod, Corn Tortilla, Cabbage, Paprika Remoulade, Pickled Red Onion & Lime
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Fish Street Tacos
|$16.99
Three fried cod street tacos on corn tortillas with white onion, cilantro, and tomatillo salsa on the side.
Cherry Cricket
2641 E. 2nd Ave, Denver
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$12.00
blackened cod, citrus aioli, chipotle slaw, avocado, tomato, raquelitas whole wheat tortillas, spanish rice, black beans
|Crispy Fish Tacos
|$12.00
beer battered cod, citrus aioli, chipotle slaw, avocado, tomato, raquelitas whole wheat tortillas, spanish rice, black beans
Olive & Finch
3390 East 1st Avenue, Denver
|Fish Tacos
|$14.50
Three corn tortillas filled with blackened fish, smashed avocado, coleslaw, roasted tomato salsa, cotija cheese, crema, cilantro and lime. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten