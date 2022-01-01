Flan in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve flan
More about Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina
1294 S. Broadway, Denver
|FLAN NAPOLITANO
|$6.95
Handcrafted traditional Michoacán flan topped with whipped cream.
More about Super Mega Bien
Super Mega Bien
1260 25th Street, Denver
|Flan
|$5.00
Vanilla Flan made with a homemade caramel sauce on top.
More about Lazo Empanadas Junction Food & Drink (Location 4)
Lazo Empanadas Junction Food & Drink (Location 4)
2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver
|Flan w/ Dulce de Leche on side
|$7.90