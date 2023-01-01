Fondue in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve fondue
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood
|Fondue
|$16.00
Sharp Cheddar and Dark Beer, Bread, Apples, Kettle Chips, Red Pepper and Salami.
TAPAS
The Truffle Table
2556 15th Street, Denver
|Cheese Fondue for Two
|$40.00
Shredded cheese, cooking wine, sausage, pickles, fruit, small salad and bread for dipping. Includes instructions for stove-top cooking. Fondue pot not necessary.