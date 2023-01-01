Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fondue in Denver

Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve fondue

Rhein Haus & Wally's image

 

Rhein Haus - Denver

1415 Market St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SD Cheese Fondue$1.00
More about Rhein Haus - Denver
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Teller's Taproom & Kitchen

1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood

Avg 4.4 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fondue$16.00
Sharp Cheddar and Dark Beer, Bread, Apples, Kettle Chips, Red Pepper and Salami.
More about Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
77a5c6c0-c9a1-4ca6-bff7-88a30d68ac48 image

TAPAS

The Truffle Table

2556 15th Street, Denver

Avg 4.5 (476 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Fondue for Two$40.00
Shredded cheese, cooking wine, sausage, pickles, fruit, small salad and bread for dipping. Includes instructions for stove-top cooking. Fondue pot not necessary.
More about The Truffle Table
Banner pic

 

La Fillette Bakery

6217 East 14th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Gruyere Fondue$0.75
More about La Fillette Bakery

