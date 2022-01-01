French fries in Denver

Denver restaurants that serve french fries

French Fries image

 

Slaters 50-50

3600 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$5.00
Served with our signature bacon ketchup.
More about Slaters 50-50
French Fries image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

ViewHouse Ballpark

2015 Market St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4436 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$6.00
More about ViewHouse Ballpark
-French Fries image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steuben's Uptown

523 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (17566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
-French Fries$4.21
More about Steuben's Uptown
French Fries - Large image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

1605 Wynkoop Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries - Large$7.95
Served with peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.
French Fries - Large$7.95
Served with peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Medium French Fries image

WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taste of Philly

9797 W Colfax Ave #2J, Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Medium French Fries$1.89
over 1/2 pound of fried goodness.
Large French Fries$2.99
One FULL pound of fried goodness.
Small French Fries$1.39
over 1/4 pound of fried goodness!
More about Taste of Philly
Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver image

SMOKED SALMON

Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver

400 E 7th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$6.00
Garlic Herb with parmigiano & special sauce. GF, Vegan.
More about Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver
Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden

4995 argonne street, Denver

Avg 4.8 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$3.50
More about Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden
French Fries image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Way Back

3963 Tennyson Street, Denver

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$6.00
hand cut, double fried. served with ketchup and spicy special sauce
More about The Way Back
Lowry Beer Garden image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lowry Beer Garden

7577 E Academy Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1190 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$3.50
More about Lowry Beer Garden
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

2041 S University Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.4 (9440 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries
Served with Ketchup
More about Fat Shack
FRENCH FRIES image

 

Jax Fish House - Glendale

650 South Colorado Blvd, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRENCH FRIES$6.00
More about Jax Fish House - Glendale
Restaurant banner

 

Cleaver and Co. Burgers @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Blvd IV, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$3.59
More about Cleaver and Co. Burgers @ Junction Food and Drink

