French fries in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve french fries
Slaters 50-50
3600 Blake Street, Denver
|French Fries
|$5.00
Served with our signature bacon ketchup.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
ViewHouse Ballpark
2015 Market St, Denver
|French Fries
|$6.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Steuben's Uptown
523 E. 17th Ave., Denver
|-French Fries
|$4.21
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
1605 Wynkoop Street, Denver
|French Fries - Large
|$7.95
Served with peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.
WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taste of Philly
9797 W Colfax Ave #2J, Lakewood
|Medium French Fries
|$1.89
over 1/2 pound of fried goodness.
|Large French Fries
|$2.99
One FULL pound of fried goodness.
|Small French Fries
|$1.39
over 1/4 pound of fried goodness!
SMOKED SALMON
Carboy Winery / Logan Street - Denver
400 E 7th Ave, Denver
|French Fries
|$6.00
Garlic Herb with parmigiano & special sauce. GF, Vegan.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden
4995 argonne street, Denver
|French Fries
|$3.50
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Way Back
3963 Tennyson Street, Denver
|French Fries
|$6.00
hand cut, double fried. served with ketchup and spicy special sauce
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lowry Beer Garden
7577 E Academy Blvd, Denver
|French Fries
|$3.50
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
2041 S University Blvd, Denver
|French Fries
Served with Ketchup
Jax Fish House - Glendale
650 South Colorado Blvd, Glendale
|FRENCH FRIES
|$6.00