Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French onion soup in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve french onion soup

Main pic

 

Le French NEW - 4901 South Newport Street

4901 South Newport Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FRENCH ONION SOUP$8.00
More about Le French NEW - 4901 South Newport Street
Consumer pic

 

Pony Up

1808 Blake St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Onion Soup$5.00
Croutons and Gruyere
More about Pony Up
Officer's Club image

 

Officer's Club

84 Rampart Way, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Onion Soup$11.00
Pinot Noir, rustic crouton, burnt Gruyere cheese.
More about Officer's Club
ff842053-9d5b-496a-9f0c-928891f980f8 image

 

Le French Denver

4901 S Newport St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup of French Onion Soup$8.00
Vegetable broth, caramelized onions, and house baguette croutons topped with gruyere cheese gratiné
Cup of French Onion Soup$8.00
Vegetable broth, caramelized onions, and house baguette croutons topped with gruyere cheese gratiné
More about Le French Denver
Item pic

 

The Crypt

1618 East 17th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRENCH ONION SOUP$8.00
(NOT VEGAN) Crouton - Swiss Cheese - Sherry
More about The Crypt
French Onion Soup image

PIZZA • GRILL

Wash Park Grille - Denver, Colorado

1096 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (1549 reviews)
Takeout
French Onion Soup$8.00
parmesan crouton, browned fontina
More about Wash Park Grille - Denver, Colorado
Item pic

 

Yumcha

1520 16th St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Onion Soup Dumplings$15.00
Gruyere Cheese (4)
French Onion Soup Dumplings$15.00
Gruyere Cheese (4)
More about Yumcha

Browse other tasty dishes in Denver

Hummus

Tonkatsu

Quiche

Nachos

Omelettes

Tortellini

Miso Soup

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Denver to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Denver to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (75 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (572 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (662 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston