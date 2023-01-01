French onion soup in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve french onion soup
More about Le French NEW - 4901 South Newport Street
Le French NEW - 4901 South Newport Street
4901 South Newport Street, Denver
|FRENCH ONION SOUP
|$8.00
More about Officer's Club
Officer's Club
84 Rampart Way, Denver
|French Onion Soup
|$11.00
Pinot Noir, rustic crouton, burnt Gruyere cheese.
More about Le French Denver
Le French Denver
4901 S Newport St, Denver
|Cup of French Onion Soup
|$8.00
Vegetable broth, caramelized onions, and house baguette croutons topped with gruyere cheese gratiné
|Cup of French Onion Soup
|$8.00
Vegetable broth, caramelized onions, and house baguette croutons topped with gruyere cheese gratiné
More about The Crypt
The Crypt
1618 East 17th Avenue, Denver
|FRENCH ONION SOUP
|$8.00
(NOT VEGAN) Crouton - Swiss Cheese - Sherry
More about Wash Park Grille - Denver, Colorado
PIZZA • GRILL
Wash Park Grille - Denver, Colorado
1096 S Gaylord St, Denver
|French Onion Soup
|$8.00
parmesan crouton, browned fontina