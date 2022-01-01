Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve french toast

Slaters 50-50 image

 

Slaters 50-50

3600 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1/3 French Toast Burger$14.99
More about Slaters 50-50
Main pic

 

Gunther Toody's - Northglenn

301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall, Northglenn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's French Toast$4.50
French Toast$12.00
2 hearty slices of egg-battered brioce bread topped with powdered sugar
More about Gunther Toody's - Northglenn
Bacon Social House - S Broadway image

 

Bacon Social House - S Broadway

2160 S. Broadway St., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boozy French Toast$14.95
house made cream cheese glaze
Apple Pie French Toast$14.95
More about Bacon Social House - S Broadway
American Elm image

FRENCH FRIES

American Elm

4132 West 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (346 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Stuffed French Toast (vt)$16.00
chai spiced mascarpone, brown sugar syrup, carmelized apples, candied walnuts
More about American Elm
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Teller's Taproom & Kitchen

1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood

Avg 4.4 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$13.00
Three Slices of Challah, Two Strips of Bacon.
More about Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
Frank & Roze Coffee Company image

SMOKED SALMON

Frank & Roze Coffee Company

4097 E 9th Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lemon Berry Stuffed French Toast$10.00
French Toast stuffed with fresh lemon curd, served with house-made berry compote and whipped cream
French Toast$10.00
thick slices of brioche, battered and grilled and served with fresh berries, maple syrup and whipped cream
More about Frank & Roze Coffee Company
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

7323 W Alaska Dr, Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (1365 reviews)
Takeout
Tres Leches French Toast$11.25
Our French toast drenched in a
rich syrup made of three different types of milk and crushed almonds. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
French Toast$10.75
Three slices of battered brioche bread served with graham cracker syrup and honey butter. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
Side of Seasonal French Toast (Berries and Cream)$6.50
More about The French Press
Item pic

 

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHALLAH FRENCH TOAST$12.00
3 Slices, made with homemade challah, served with sliced bananas and butter and syrup
KID'S FRENCH TOAST$6.95
With bananas and syrup on homemade challah
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Chef Zorba's Restaurant image

 

Chef Zorba's Restaurant

2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Toast$7.95
three thick cut slices of french toast served with whipped butter & syrup
Peach French Toast$9.25
More about Chef Zorba's Restaurant
Bacon Social House image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bacon Social House

2434 W 44th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3237 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Boozy French Toast$14.95
challah bread, fresh blueberries & strawberries, bourbon bacon caramel, vanilla whip
More about Bacon Social House
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Two Slices French Toast$6.99
Thick Challa Bread dipped in cinnamon/sweet/vanilla egg batter, grilled golden and dusted with powder sugar.
Three Slices French Toast$7.99
Thick Challa Bread dipped in cinnamon/sweet/vanilla egg batter, grilled golden and dusted with powder sugar.
Kid French Toast$6.99
One slice of French toast, one egg, and choice of two slices of bacon, 2 link sausages, 1 sausage patty, or diced ham.
Served with a small juice or milk.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
Item pic

 

Just Be Kitchen

2364 15th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Espresso French Toast (May 8th)$13.50
Banana and Espresso Bread, Dipped in French Toast Batter and Seared, Caramel and Coconut Whip Topping
V
More about Just Be Kitchen
Fox Run Cafe image

 

Fox Run Cafe

3550 East Colfax, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
APPLE PIE FRENCH TOAST
spiced apples, brown sugar oat streusel, creme fraiche whip, maple syrup
More about Fox Run Cafe
Habit Doughnut Dispensary & Carbon Cafe & Bar image

 

Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar

1553 Platte St #130, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hole In One French Toast$12.00
Brioche doughnut french toast, candied pecans, fresh berries, espresso maple syrup. (v)
More about Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar
Consumer pic

 

La Fillette Bakery

4416 E 8th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant French Toast$9.00
More about La Fillette Bakery
New York Deli News image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NY Deli Challah French Toast$10.95
3 slices Challah french toast and syrup
More about New York Deli News
Item pic

 

Le French Bakery & Cafe

4901 S Newport St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mixed Berries French Toast$15.00
Brioche French toast, flambéed berries, banana brulé, mascarpone chantilly, and maple syrup
More about Le French Bakery & Cafe
Banner pic

 

Three Saints Denver

1801 Wewatta Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cloud French Toast$15.00
A Plume of Cotton Candy atop Griddled French Toast w/ Maple Syrup, Berries
More about Three Saints Denver
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

3504 E 12th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1721 reviews)
Takeout
Kids French Toast$5.50
Tres Leches French Toast Meal$11.25
Our French toast drenched in a rich syrup made of three different types of milk and crushed almonds. Your choice of ham, bacon or sausage and two eggs any style.
Side of Regular French Toast$5.75
More about The French Press
Item pic

 

The Cozy Cottage

4363 tennyson street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side French Toast$5.49
French Toast$13.99
5 slices of our French bread dipped in batter and dusted with powdered sugar. Don’t forget to add your favorite toppings!
Kids French Toast$6.99
3 pieces of house battered French toast
More about The Cozy Cottage
On & Off Special French Toast image

 

On and Off

2401 W 32nd Ave, denver

Avg 4.6 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
On & Off Special French Toast$15.50
Served with two eggs and a choice of meat or avocado
French Toast ONLY$11.50
Side French Toast$5.00
More about On and Off
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Salt & Grinder

3609 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (1084 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast$7.00
the classic, with syrup & whipped cream
More about Salt & Grinder
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
3 Slices French Toast$6.99
3 thick slices of bread dipped in cinnamon-sweet-vanilla egg batter, grilled and then dusted with powder sugar. Syrup and country crock served ON THE SIDE.
Kid French Toast$6.99
1 challah bread french toast with 1 egg and choice of diced ham, 2 bacon slices or 1 patty
1 Slice French Toast$4.99
1 thick sliced bread dipped in cinnamon-sweet-vanilla egg batter, grilled and then dusted with powder sugar. Syrup and country crock served ON THE SIDE.
More about Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
Restaurant banner

 

Billy's Inn

1222 Madison Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast$13.00
Strawberry and mascarpone cream cheese stuffed French toast, graham cracker crumble, chai-spiced whipped cream, fresh strawberries, strawberry sauce, two strips of sugar-cured bacon
More about Billy's Inn
Restaurant banner

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Four Friends Kitchen

2893 Roslyn Street, Denver

Avg 4 (1331 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Berries and Cream French Toast$11.00
griddled, thick cut French bread topped with wild berry preserves, creme anglaise and whipped cream
More about Four Friends Kitchen
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Inn

4403 LOWELL BLVD, DENVER

Avg 4.5 (421 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast$13.00
Strawberry and mascarpone cream cheese stuffed French toast, graham cracker crumble, chai-spiced whipped cream, fresh strawberries, strawberry sauce, two strips of sugar-cured bacon
More about Billy's Inn

Browse other tasty dishes in Denver

Chicken Tenders

Chef Salad

Crab Cakes

Vegetable Soup

Wedge Salad

Cheeseburgers

Fried Chicken Salad

Chicken Fried Steaks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Denver to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Denver to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (506 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston