French toast in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve french toast
Gunther Toody's - Northglenn
301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall, Northglenn
|Kid's French Toast
|$4.50
|French Toast
|$12.00
2 hearty slices of egg-battered brioce bread topped with powdered sugar
Bacon Social House - S Broadway
2160 S. Broadway St., Denver
|Boozy French Toast
|$14.95
house made cream cheese glaze
|Apple Pie French Toast
|$14.95
American Elm
4132 West 38th Ave, Denver
|Stuffed French Toast (vt)
|$16.00
chai spiced mascarpone, brown sugar syrup, carmelized apples, candied walnuts
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood
|French Toast
|$13.00
Three Slices of Challah, Two Strips of Bacon.
Frank & Roze Coffee Company
4097 E 9th Ave, Denver
|Lemon Berry Stuffed French Toast
|$10.00
French Toast stuffed with fresh lemon curd, served with house-made berry compote and whipped cream
|French Toast
|$10.00
thick slices of brioche, battered and grilled and served with fresh berries, maple syrup and whipped cream
The French Press
7323 W Alaska Dr, Lakewood
|Tres Leches French Toast
|$11.25
Our French toast drenched in a
rich syrup made of three different types of milk and crushed almonds. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
|French Toast
|$10.75
Three slices of battered brioche bread served with graham cracker syrup and honey butter. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
|Side of Seasonal French Toast (Berries and Cream)
|$6.50
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|CHALLAH FRENCH TOAST
|$12.00
3 Slices, made with homemade challah, served with sliced bananas and butter and syrup
|KID'S FRENCH TOAST
|$6.95
With bananas and syrup on homemade challah
Chef Zorba's Restaurant
2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver
|French Toast
|$7.95
three thick cut slices of french toast served with whipped butter & syrup
|Peach French Toast
|$9.25
Bacon Social House
2434 W 44th Ave, Denver
|Boozy French Toast
|$14.95
challah bread, fresh blueberries & strawberries, bourbon bacon caramel, vanilla whip
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Two Slices French Toast
|$6.99
Thick Challa Bread dipped in cinnamon/sweet/vanilla egg batter, grilled golden and dusted with powder sugar.
|Three Slices French Toast
|$7.99
Thick Challa Bread dipped in cinnamon/sweet/vanilla egg batter, grilled golden and dusted with powder sugar.
|Kid French Toast
|$6.99
One slice of French toast, one egg, and choice of two slices of bacon, 2 link sausages, 1 sausage patty, or diced ham.
Served with a small juice or milk.
Just Be Kitchen
2364 15th Street, Denver
|Banana Espresso French Toast (May 8th)
|$13.50
Banana and Espresso Bread, Dipped in French Toast Batter and Seared, Caramel and Coconut Whip Topping
Fox Run Cafe
3550 East Colfax, Denver
|APPLE PIE FRENCH TOAST
spiced apples, brown sugar oat streusel, creme fraiche whip, maple syrup
Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar
1553 Platte St #130, Denver
|Hole In One French Toast
|$12.00
Brioche doughnut french toast, candied pecans, fresh berries, espresso maple syrup. (v)
La Fillette Bakery
4416 E 8th Ave, Denver
|Chocolate Croissant French Toast
|$9.00
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|NY Deli Challah French Toast
|$10.95
3 slices Challah french toast and syrup
Le French Bakery & Cafe
4901 S Newport St, Denver
|Mixed Berries French Toast
|$15.00
Brioche French toast, flambéed berries, banana brulé, mascarpone chantilly, and maple syrup
Three Saints Denver
1801 Wewatta Street, Denver
|Cloud French Toast
|$15.00
A Plume of Cotton Candy atop Griddled French Toast w/ Maple Syrup, Berries
The French Press
3504 E 12th Ave, Denver
|Kids French Toast
|$5.50
|Tres Leches French Toast Meal
|$11.25
Our French toast drenched in a rich syrup made of three different types of milk and crushed almonds. Your choice of ham, bacon or sausage and two eggs any style.
|Side of Regular French Toast
|$5.75
The Cozy Cottage
4363 tennyson street, Denver
|Side French Toast
|$5.49
|French Toast
|$13.99
5 slices of our French bread dipped in batter and dusted with powdered sugar. Don’t forget to add your favorite toppings!
|Kids French Toast
|$6.99
3 pieces of house battered French toast
On and Off
2401 W 32nd Ave, denver
|On & Off Special French Toast
|$15.50
Served with two eggs and a choice of meat or avocado
|French Toast ONLY
|$11.50
|Side French Toast
|$5.00
Salt & Grinder
3609 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|French Toast
|$7.00
the classic, with syrup & whipped cream
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
435 S Cherry St, Glendale
|3 Slices French Toast
|$6.99
3 thick slices of bread dipped in cinnamon-sweet-vanilla egg batter, grilled and then dusted with powder sugar. Syrup and country crock served ON THE SIDE.
|Kid French Toast
|$6.99
1 challah bread french toast with 1 egg and choice of diced ham, 2 bacon slices or 1 patty
|1 Slice French Toast
|$4.99
1 thick sliced bread dipped in cinnamon-sweet-vanilla egg batter, grilled and then dusted with powder sugar. Syrup and country crock served ON THE SIDE.
Billy's Inn
1222 Madison Street, Denver
|Strawberry Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast
|$13.00
Strawberry and mascarpone cream cheese stuffed French toast, graham cracker crumble, chai-spiced whipped cream, fresh strawberries, strawberry sauce, two strips of sugar-cured bacon
Four Friends Kitchen
2893 Roslyn Street, Denver
|Berries and Cream French Toast
|$11.00
griddled, thick cut French bread topped with wild berry preserves, creme anglaise and whipped cream
Billy's Inn
4403 LOWELL BLVD, DENVER
|Strawberry Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast
|$13.00
Strawberry and mascarpone cream cheese stuffed French toast, graham cracker crumble, chai-spiced whipped cream, fresh strawberries, strawberry sauce, two strips of sugar-cured bacon