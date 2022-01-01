Fried chicken salad in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Mono Mono
1550 Blake St, Denver
|Cajun Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Mono Mono 2
3014 E Colfax Ave, Denver
|Cjun Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens, onions, cherry tomatoes, cheese and fried chicken with choice of dressing. (Ranch, House "cajun", Honey Mustard, Vinaigrette
BURRITOS
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Sliced fried chicken breast, red onion, Jacl cheese, and a slice of bacon on mixed greens.
PIZZA • SALADS
Happy Camper
3211 N Pecos, Denver
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Iceburg, crispy chicken, pico de gallo, corn, cheddar cheese, avocado, tortilla strips & chipotle dressing.
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs
7419 E Iliff Ave, Denver
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$10.85
Crispy Chicken, Tomato, Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Blue Cheese Crumbles, & Croutons