Fried chicken salad in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Mono Mono image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Mono Mono

1550 Blake St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (162 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cajun Crispy Chicken Salad$12.00
More about Mono Mono
Mono Mono 2 image

 

Mono Mono 2

3014 E Colfax Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cjun Crispy Chicken Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, onions, cherry tomatoes, cheese and fried chicken with choice of dressing. (Ranch, House "cajun", Honey Mustard, Vinaigrette
More about Mono Mono 2
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Salad$15.99
Sliced fried chicken breast, red onion, Jacl cheese, and a slice of bacon on mixed greens.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Happy Camper

3211 N Pecos, Denver

Avg 4.5 (4405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Salad$16.00
Iceburg, crispy chicken, pico de gallo, corn, cheddar cheese, avocado, tortilla strips & chipotle dressing.
More about Happy Camper
Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs

7419 E Iliff Ave, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1063 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Salad$10.85
Crispy Chicken, Tomato, Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Blue Cheese Crumbles, & Croutons
More about Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Ranch Onion Ring Chicken Fried Chicken Salad$16.99
Fried chix breast, lettuce mix, cheddar & jack cheese, cuccumber, tomato, red onion & a slice o bacon...ranch n bbq sauce
More about Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

