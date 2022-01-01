Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken wings in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve fried chicken wings

Item pic

 

Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro

3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids’ Chicken Wings & Fries$8.00
Kids’ Chicken Wings & Fries. What kid doesn’t love chicken wings and fries?
More about Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
Item pic

NOODLES

Meta Asian Kitchen in Avanti F&B

3200 N Pecos St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Wings (6 PCS)$12.00
6 pcs - Fried chicken wings topped
with 5 spice seasonings, served
with Thai Basil Ranch.
More about Meta Asian Kitchen in Avanti F&B
Kyoto Ramen image

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Kyoto Ramen - Denver

1617 California Street, Denver

Avg 4.4 (484 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Wing(5)$8.00
More about Kyoto Ramen - Denver
Consumer pic

 

Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway

1300 S Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
KIDS CHICKEN WINGS AND FRIES$6.50
All time most wanted on a kids menu. Who wouldn’t want wings and fries with a dip of their favorite sauce?
More about Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
Item pic

 

Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro

3157 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (417 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids’ Chicken Wings & Fries$8.00
Kids’ Chicken Wings & Fries. What kid doesn’t love chicken wings and fries?
More about Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
Item pic

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ace Eat Serve - 501 E. 17th Ave.

501 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.2 (1756 reviews)
Takeout
-Korean Fried Chicken Wings (8 pc)$17.00
gochujang chili sauce
More about Ace Eat Serve - 501 E. 17th Ave.

