Fried chicken wings in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve fried chicken wings
More about Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver
|Kids’ Chicken Wings & Fries
|$8.00
Kids’ Chicken Wings & Fries. What kid doesn’t love chicken wings and fries?
More about Meta Asian Kitchen in Avanti F&B
NOODLES
Meta Asian Kitchen in Avanti F&B
3200 N Pecos St, Denver
|Fried Chicken Wings (6 PCS)
|$12.00
6 pcs - Fried chicken wings topped
with 5 spice seasonings, served
with Thai Basil Ranch.
More about Kyoto Ramen - Denver
SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Kyoto Ramen - Denver
1617 California Street, Denver
|Fried Chicken Wing(5)
|$8.00
More about Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
Tikka and Grill - 1300 S Broadway
1300 S Broadway, Denver
|KIDS CHICKEN WINGS AND FRIES
|$6.50
All time most wanted on a kids menu. Who wouldn’t want wings and fries with a dip of their favorite sauce?
More about Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Kids’ Chicken Wings & Fries
|$8.00
Kids’ Chicken Wings & Fries. What kid doesn’t love chicken wings and fries?