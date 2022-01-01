Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried ice cream in
Denver
/
Denver
/
Fried Ice Cream
Denver restaurants that serve fried ice cream
Cafe chihuahua - 2250 s federal blvd
2250 s federal blvd, Denver
No reviews yet
Fried Ice Cream
$6.00
Fried Ice Cream
More about Cafe chihuahua - 2250 s federal blvd
Wasabi Sushi Bar - 433 S teller st
433 S teller st, lakewood
No reviews yet
Fried Green Tea Iced Cream
$5.00
More about Wasabi Sushi Bar - 433 S teller st
Browse other tasty dishes in Denver
Chicken Kebabs
Chicken Fried Rice
Fish Sandwiches
Samosa
Flan
Fish And Chips
Curry Chicken
Chicken Caesar Salad
Neighborhoods within Denver to explore
Northwest
Avg 4.5
(123 restaurants)
Southeast
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Southwest
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Five Points
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Northeast
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Lodo
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
More near Denver to explore
Aurora
Avg 4.3
(69 restaurants)
Littleton
Avg 4.2
(55 restaurants)
Englewood
Avg 4.2
(45 restaurants)
Arvada
Avg 4.6
(31 restaurants)
Broomfield
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Lone Tree
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Westminster
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Brighton
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boulder
Avg 4.4
(108 restaurants)
Greeley
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Fort Collins
Avg 4.4
(102 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
Avg 4.3
(155 restaurants)
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Edwards
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(578 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(312 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(385 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(632 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston