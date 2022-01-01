Fritters in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve fritters
American Elm
4132 West 38th Ave, Denver
|Burrata Fritters
|$12.00
smoked stracciatella, spring onion, calabrian aioli, charred lemon
ALOY MODERN THAI-DENVER
2134 Larimer St., Denver
|Corn Fritter
|$7.50
Savory sweet corn battered
*contains wheat*
|Corn Fritter
|$7.50
Voodoo Doughnut
1520 E Colfax Avenue, Denver
|Apple Fritter
|$3.00
Fried dough with apple chunks and cinnamon covered in a glaze.
ND streetBAR
10155 E 29th Dr Suite 160, Denver
|ARROZ CON LECHE FRITTERS
|$8.95
dulce de leche, salted chocolate gf, v
ND streetBAR
1701 Wynkoop St Suite 100, Denver
|ARROZ CON LECHE FRITTERS
|$8.95
dulce de leche, salted chocolate gf, v
Voodoo Doughnut
98 S Broadway Avenue, Denver
|Apple Fritter
|$3.00
Fried dough with apple chunks and cinnamon covered in a glaze.