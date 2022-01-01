Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fudge in Denver

Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve fudge

Hudson Hill image

 

Hudson Hill

619 E 13th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (812 reviews)
Takeout
Gluten Free Fudge Cookie$3.00
More about Hudson Hill
The Cherry Tomato Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON

The Cherry Tomato Restaurant

4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (118 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Fudge Cake$6.95
Moist, triple layer chocolate cake with dark fudge icing.
More about The Cherry Tomato Restaurant
Capitol Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Capitol Pizza

805 W. 88 ave., Thornton

Avg 4.5 (1380 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Fudge Cake$5.85
Four layers of chocolate cake separated by rich fudge costing topped with chocolate chips and curls
More about Capitol Pizza
Item pic

ICE CREAM • CAKES

Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe

2216 Kearney Street, Denver

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Fudge Brownie$3.75
A traditional chocolate brownie with chocolate chips.
More about Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Stoner's Pizza Joint

6460 East Yale Ave., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fudged Over Brownie$5.99
A brownie brick topped with warm fudge and creamy icing.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Knox Pizza and Tap image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Knox Pizza and Tap

100 Knox ct, Denver

Avg 4.7 (25 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fudge Brownie$4.00
More about Knox Pizza and Tap

