Fudge in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve fudge
More about The Cherry Tomato Restaurant
SMOKED SALMON
The Cherry Tomato Restaurant
4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$6.95
Moist, triple layer chocolate cake with dark fudge icing.
More about Capitol Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Capitol Pizza
805 W. 88 ave., Thornton
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$5.85
Four layers of chocolate cake separated by rich fudge costing topped with chocolate chips and curls
More about Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
ICE CREAM • CAKES
Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
2216 Kearney Street, Denver
|Fudge Brownie
|$3.75
A traditional chocolate brownie with chocolate chips.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Stoner's Pizza Joint
6460 East Yale Ave., Denver
|Fudged Over Brownie
|$5.99
A brownie brick topped with warm fudge and creamy icing.