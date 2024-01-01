Funnel cake in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve funnel cake
Gunther Toody's - Northglenn - 301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall
301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall, Northglenn
|Funnel cake fries
|$7.95
funnel cake fries topped with powdered sugar and served with your choice of caramel sauce, chocolate sauce or icing for dipping
More about BurgerIM - Tower Rd
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM - Tower Rd
6691 Tower Rd, Denver
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$6.49
Crispy Funnel Cake Fries served with Chocolate sauce and topped with Powdered Sugar.