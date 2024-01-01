Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Funnel cake in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve funnel cake

Item pic

 

Gunther Toody's - Northglenn - 301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall

301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall, Northglenn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Funnel cake fries$7.95
funnel cake fries topped with powdered sugar and served with your choice of caramel sauce, chocolate sauce or icing for dipping
More about Gunther Toody's - Northglenn - 301 W. 104th Ave Northglenn Mall
Banner pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM - Tower Rd

6691 Tower Rd, Denver

Avg 4.1 (503 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Funnel Cake Fries$6.49
Crispy Funnel Cake Fries served with Chocolate sauce and topped with Powdered Sugar.
More about BurgerIM - Tower Rd
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack - DU

2041 S University Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.4 (9440 reviews)
Takeout
NEW! Funnel Cake Bites$3.99
More about Fat Shack - DU

