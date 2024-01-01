Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic noodles in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve garlic noodles

Item pic

 

Pho King Rapidos

3200 North Pecos Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Noodles$12.00
Egg Noodles tossed in PKR Garlic Sauce. Made with butter, lemon, garlic, soy sauce, and oyster sauce. Topped with scallions and fried garlic
**Sauce is pre-mixed with oyster sauce**
More about Pho King Rapidos
Vietnamese Garlic Noodle image

 

The Ginger Pig - Denver

4262 Lowell Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mi Xao Toi - Garlic Noodle$20.00
shrimp, egg noodles, broccoli, Vietnamese garlic butter sauce. (PSC)
More about The Ginger Pig - Denver
Item pic

 

Wings GO - 2039 S UNIVERSITY BLVD

2039 S UNIVERSITY BLVD, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GARLIC NOODLE$5.35
More about Wings GO - 2039 S UNIVERSITY BLVD

Browse other tasty dishes in Denver

Cornbread

Fried Ice Cream

Tomato Soup

Baklava

Turkey Clubs

Steak Sandwiches

Chocolate Bars

Egg Benedict

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Denver to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

CBD

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Denver to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.3 (71 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.4 (232 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (767 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (101 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (428 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (917 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston