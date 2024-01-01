Garlic noodles in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve garlic noodles
Pho King Rapidos
3200 North Pecos Street, Denver
|Garlic Noodles
|$12.00
Egg Noodles tossed in PKR Garlic Sauce. Made with butter, lemon, garlic, soy sauce, and oyster sauce. Topped with scallions and fried garlic
**Sauce is pre-mixed with oyster sauce**
The Ginger Pig - Denver
4262 Lowell Blvd, Denver
|Mi Xao Toi - Garlic Noodle
|$20.00
shrimp, egg noodles, broccoli, Vietnamese garlic butter sauce. (PSC)