Gorgonzola salad in Denver

Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood
|Steak and Gorgonzola Salad
|$23.00
Mixed Greens and Arugula with Roasted Tomatoes, Red Onion, Seasoned Potato Chips, Green Beans and Gorgonzola tossed in a Rustic Red Wine Vinaigrette. Topped with Beef Tenderloin Tips and a Soy Balsamic Marinated Hard-Boiled Egg.
Sloan's Bar & Grill
5850 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater
|Gorgonzola Steak Salad
|$18.00
Fire on the Mountain - Highlands
3801 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|Gorgonzola Steak Salad
|$16.00
Grilled marinated steak on a bed of mixed greens & topped w/ corn, cherry tomatoes, red onions, avocado & gorgonzola cheese. Served w/ a side of balsamic.
**Contains dairy, onions, garlic**