Gorgonzola salad in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve gorgonzola salad

Teller's Taproom & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Teller's Taproom & Kitchen

1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood

Avg 4.4 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak and Gorgonzola Salad$23.00
Mixed Greens and Arugula with Roasted Tomatoes, Red Onion, Seasoned Potato Chips, Green Beans and Gorgonzola tossed in a Rustic Red Wine Vinaigrette. Topped with Beef Tenderloin Tips and a Soy Balsamic Marinated Hard-Boiled Egg.
More about Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
Sloan's Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sloan's Bar & Grill

5850 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gorgonzola Steak Salad$18.00
More about Sloan's Bar & Grill
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain - Highlands

3801 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (920 reviews)
Takeout
Gorgonzola Steak Salad$16.00
Grilled marinated steak on a bed of mixed greens & topped w/ corn, cherry tomatoes, red onions, avocado & gorgonzola cheese. Served w/ a side of balsamic.
**Contains dairy, onions, garlic**
More about Fire on the Mountain - Highlands

