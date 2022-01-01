Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve greek salad

Nest at Nurture image

 

Nest at Nurture

2949 Federal Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad (v, gf, coconuts tree nuts)$14.00
Mixed greens, fennel, cherry tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini, olive, red onion, parsley, almond cheeze crumble + champagne vinaigrette.
More about Nest at Nurture
Steuben's Uptown image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steuben's Uptown

523 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (17566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
-Greek Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Onions, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, Feta, House Vinaigrette
More about Steuben's Uptown
Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink image

 

Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$12.99
More about Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink
Item pic

 

Just Be Kitchen - Catering

2364 15th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Goddess - Greek Gyro Salad (48 Hour Notice)
Greek Spiced Beef, House Tzatziki, Cucumber, Onion, Olive, Romaine, Almond Feta (48 Hour Notice)
EF, NF , Option K, V Option
More about Just Be Kitchen - Catering
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

825 16th St Mall, Denver

Avg 4.4 (887 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$12.99
Romaine lettuce, red onions, kalamata olives, bell peppers, feta, tomatoes & Greek Dressing
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
Chef Zorba's Restaurant image

 

Chef Zorba's Restaurant

2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Small Greek Salad$6.75
Greek Village Salad$10.95
fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta, kalamata olives & greek red wine vinaigrette with warm pita bread (no lettuce)
More about Chef Zorba's Restaurant
GREEK SALAD image

 

You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Uptown

1906 Pearl St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GREEK SALAD$7.99
Crisp romaine lettuce, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, tomatoes, and feta cheese.
More about You are ordering from WALTER'S303 Uptown
Denver Milk Market image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Denver Milk Market

1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad
Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Artichoke Hearts & Feta. Tossed in Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Denver Milk Market
Item pic

 

Chook Charcoal Chicken

1300 S Pearl St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad (side) - NEW!$7.95
Greens, olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini, feta, tomato, onion, Greek vinaigrette (V, GF)
Greek Salad (entree)$11.75
Greens, olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini, feta, tomato, onion, Greek vinaigrette (V, GF)
More about Chook Charcoal Chicken
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gyro Greek Salad$18.99
Off the spit gyro on top of Mom's Greek salad.
Chicken Greek Salad$18.99
Mom's Greek salad with sliced chicken breast.
Mom's Original Greek Salad$14.99
Green leaf lettuce, bell peppers, red onion, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, Greek olives (with pits), feta, pita bread, Tzatziki sauce side and Mom's Greek vinaigrette dressing on the side.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
Item pic

 

Just Be Kitchen

2364 15th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
W30 - Goddess - Greek Gyro Salad$14.50
Greek Spiced Beef, House Tzatziki, Cucumber, Onion, Olive, Romaine, Almond Feta
EF, Nut Free Option, K, Vegetarian Option
Contains Nuts & Seeds, Can be Nut & Seed Free
More about Just Be Kitchen
Item pic

 

Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave

4340 East 8th Avenue, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad (entree)$11.75
Greens, olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini, feta, tomato, onion, Greek vinaigrette (V, GF)
Greek Salad (side)$7.95
Greens, olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini, feta, tomato, onion, Greek vinaigrette (V, GF)
More about Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$8.00
Iceberg lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese
More about New York Deli News
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

 

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$12.99
Romaine lettuce, red onions, kalamata olives, bell peppers, feta, tomatoes & Greek Dressing
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
On and Off image

 

On and Off

2401 W 32nd Ave, denver

Avg 4.6 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$14.00
Mixed greens / Red onion / Tomato / Cucumber / Olive / Pepperoncini / Black bean / Feta / Greek dressing
More about On and Off
Item pic

 

Stoner's Pizza Joint

6460 East Yale Ave., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Almost Greek Salad
Slow-smoked chicken, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, onions, feta & whole-milk mozzarella with your choice of dressing.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Sloan's Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sloan's Bar & Grill

5850 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$13.00
More about Sloan's Bar & Grill
Greek Salad image

 

You are ordering from

200 Quebec Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$7.99
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Pepperoncinis, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes and Feta Cheese.
More about You are ordering from
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

435 S Cherry St, Glendale

Avg 4.4 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
LG Greek Salad$12.99
Mixed greens w/ bell pepper, red onion, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, Greek olives (with pits), and feta. Served with a grilled pita, Sam's homemade tzatziki sauce and your choice of dressing ON THE SIDE.
LG Gyro GREEK Salad$17.99
Gyro meat on mixed greens w/ bell pepper, red onion, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, Greek olives (with pits), and feta. Served with a grilled pita, Sam's homemade tzatziki sauce and your choice of dressing ON THE SIDE.
Mini Greek Salad$8.99
A small version of a large Greek salad:
See description above.
More about Sam's No.3 GLENDALE

