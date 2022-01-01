Greek salad in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve greek salad
Nest at Nurture
2949 Federal Blvd, Denver
|Greek Salad (v, gf, coconuts tree nuts)
|$14.00
Mixed greens, fennel, cherry tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini, olive, red onion, parsley, almond cheeze crumble + champagne vinaigrette.
Steuben's Uptown
523 E. 17th Ave., Denver
|-Greek Salad
|$12.00
Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Onions, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, Feta, House Vinaigrette
Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink
2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV, Denver
|Greek Salad
|$12.99
Just Be Kitchen - Catering
2364 15th Street, Denver
|Goddess - Greek Gyro Salad (48 Hour Notice)
Greek Spiced Beef, House Tzatziki, Cucumber, Onion, Olive, Romaine, Almond Feta (48 Hour Notice)
EF, NF , Option K, V Option
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
825 16th St Mall, Denver
|Greek Salad
|$12.99
Romaine lettuce, red onions, kalamata olives, bell peppers, feta, tomatoes & Greek Dressing
Chef Zorba's Restaurant
2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver
|Small Greek Salad
|$6.75
|Greek Village Salad
|$10.95
fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta, kalamata olives & greek red wine vinaigrette with warm pita bread (no lettuce)
1906 Pearl St, Denver
|GREEK SALAD
|$7.99
Crisp romaine lettuce, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, tomatoes, and feta cheese.
Denver Milk Market
1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver
|Greek Salad
Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Artichoke Hearts & Feta. Tossed in Red Wine Vinaigrette
Chook Charcoal Chicken
1300 S Pearl St, Denver
|Greek Salad (side) - NEW!
|$7.95
Greens, olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini, feta, tomato, onion, Greek vinaigrette (V, GF)
|Greek Salad (entree)
|$11.75
Greens, olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini, feta, tomato, onion, Greek vinaigrette (V, GF)
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Gyro Greek Salad
|$18.99
Off the spit gyro on top of Mom's Greek salad.
|Chicken Greek Salad
|$18.99
Mom's Greek salad with sliced chicken breast.
|Mom's Original Greek Salad
|$14.99
Green leaf lettuce, bell peppers, red onion, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, Greek olives (with pits), feta, pita bread, Tzatziki sauce side and Mom's Greek vinaigrette dressing on the side.
Just Be Kitchen
2364 15th Street, Denver
|W30 - Goddess - Greek Gyro Salad
|$14.50
Greek Spiced Beef, House Tzatziki, Cucumber, Onion, Olive, Romaine, Almond Feta
EF, Nut Free Option, K, Vegetarian Option
Contains Nuts & Seeds, Can be Nut & Seed Free
Chook Charcoal Chicken - 8th Ave
4340 East 8th Avenue, DENVER
|Greek Salad (entree)
|$11.75
Greens, olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini, feta, tomato, onion, Greek vinaigrette (V, GF)
|Greek Salad (side)
|$7.95
Greens, olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini, feta, tomato, onion, Greek vinaigrette (V, GF)
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|Greek Salad
|$8.00
Iceberg lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights
|Greek Salad
|$12.99
Romaine lettuce, red onions, kalamata olives, bell peppers, feta, tomatoes & Greek Dressing
On and Off
2401 W 32nd Ave, denver
|Greek Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens / Red onion / Tomato / Cucumber / Olive / Pepperoncini / Black bean / Feta / Greek dressing
Stoner's Pizza Joint
6460 East Yale Ave., Denver
|Almost Greek Salad
Slow-smoked chicken, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, onions, feta & whole-milk mozzarella with your choice of dressing.
Sloan's Bar & Grill
5850 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater
|Greek Salad
|$13.00
200 Quebec Street, Denver
|Greek Salad
|$7.99
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Pepperoncinis, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes and Feta Cheese.
Sam's No.3 GLENDALE
435 S Cherry St, Glendale
|LG Greek Salad
|$12.99
Mixed greens w/ bell pepper, red onion, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, Greek olives (with pits), and feta. Served with a grilled pita, Sam's homemade tzatziki sauce and your choice of dressing ON THE SIDE.
|LG Gyro GREEK Salad
|$17.99
Gyro meat on mixed greens w/ bell pepper, red onion, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, Greek olives (with pits), and feta. Served with a grilled pita, Sam's homemade tzatziki sauce and your choice of dressing ON THE SIDE.
|Mini Greek Salad
|$8.99
A small version of a large Greek salad:
See description above.