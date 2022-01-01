Grilled cheese sandwiches in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches
Frank & Roze Coffee Company
4097 E 9th Ave, Denver
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$7.50
white cheddar & parmesan on grilled challah
Chef Zorba's Restaurant
2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$7.75
Taste of Philly
9797 W Colfax Ave #2J, Lakewood
|Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich
|$5.99
Hot ham with melted white American cheese on toasted sourdough.
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$3.99
Melted white American cheese on toasted sourdough.
Three Saints Denver
1801 Wewatta Street, Denver
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich and Soup
|$15.00
w/ Moroccan Spiced Red Lentil & Tomato Soup