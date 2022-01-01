Grilled chicken in Denver

Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich image

 

Slaters 50-50

3600 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich$15.49
Grilled Red Bird Chicken, melted Swiss cheese, tomato, iceberg lettuce, red onions and ranch on a honey wheat bun served with French fries.
More about Slaters 50-50
Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

1605 Wynkoop Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad$15.95
Shaved Brussels sprouts and arugula, roasted chicken, red & white quinoa, Zante currants, cranberries and candied walnuts. Served with White Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Grilled Chicken Asado Taco Board (gf) image

 

The Post Chicken & Beer

1575 Boulder Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Asado Taco Board (gf)$19.00
mojo de ajo / cotija cheese / cabbage slaw / pickled red onion / green rice / mexican street corn
More about The Post Chicken & Beer
Lou's Italian Specialties image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lou's Italian Specialties

3357 Downing St., Denver

Avg 4.7 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini$13.00
Chicken, Mozzarella, Oven-Dried Tomato, Basil Pesto
More about Lou's Italian Specialties
Chef Zorba's Restaurant image

 

Chef Zorba's Restaurant

2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Char Grilled Chicken Pita$10.95
marinated in lemon, garlic & oregano char-grilled rolled in warm pita with tzatziki, diced onions & tomatoes & choice of side
More about Chef Zorba's Restaurant
Max Gill & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Max Gill & Grill

1052 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (4227 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
bacon, white
cheddar, avocado , lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli on a potato roll.
More about Max Gill & Grill
Grilled Chicken image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

6691 Tower Rd, Denver

Avg 4.1 (503 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken$10.99
More about BurgerIM
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chop Shop

200 Quebec St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Grilled Chicken$16.50
Creamy Hummus, Cous Cous, Romesco Sauce, Fresh Cucumber, Tomato, Olive, Shallot, Feta, Dill
More about Chop Shop

