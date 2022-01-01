Grilled chicken in Denver
Slaters 50-50
3600 Blake Street, Denver
|Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich
|$15.49
Grilled Red Bird Chicken, melted Swiss cheese, tomato, iceberg lettuce, red onions and ranch on a honey wheat bun served with French fries.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
1605 Wynkoop Street, Denver
|Brussels Sprouts, Quinoa & Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Shaved Brussels sprouts and arugula, roasted chicken, red & white quinoa, Zante currants, cranberries and candied walnuts. Served with White Balsamic Pomegranate Vinaigrette.
The Post Chicken & Beer
1575 Boulder Street, Denver
|Grilled Chicken Asado Taco Board (gf)
|$19.00
mojo de ajo / cotija cheese / cabbage slaw / pickled red onion / green rice / mexican street corn
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Lou's Italian Specialties
3357 Downing St., Denver
|Grilled Chicken Pesto Panini
|$13.00
Chicken, Mozzarella, Oven-Dried Tomato, Basil Pesto
Chef Zorba's Restaurant
2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver
|Char Grilled Chicken Pita
|$10.95
marinated in lemon, garlic & oregano char-grilled rolled in warm pita with tzatziki, diced onions & tomatoes & choice of side
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Max Gill & Grill
1052 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
bacon, white
cheddar, avocado , lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli on a potato roll.
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
6691 Tower Rd, Denver
|Grilled Chicken
|$10.99