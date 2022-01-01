Grilled chicken sandwiches in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
More about BEST BURGERS IN DENVER! Prove me wrong..... SLATER’S 50/50
BEST BURGERS IN DENVER! Prove me wrong..... SLATER’S 50/50
3600 Blake Street, Denver
|Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich
|$15.49
Grilled Red Bird Chicken, melted Swiss cheese, tomato, iceberg lettuce, red onions and ranch on a honey wheat bun served with French fries.
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver
|Nick’s GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.00
Served with bacon and, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a homemade brioche bun. Add fresh avocado for $4.00
More about Max Gill & Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Max Gill & Grill
1052 S Gaylord St, Denver
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
bacon, white
cheddar, avocado , lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli on a potato roll.
More about 3 Kilts Tavern
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
3 Kilts Tavern
1076 Ogden St, Denver
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Red Bird chicken, goat cheese mousse, spinach, and tomato on toasted berry wheat bread
More about Fuel & Iron Denver - 1526 Blake Street
Fuel & Iron Denver - 1526 Blake Street
1526 Blake Street, Denver
|Grilled Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
More about Dimestore Delibar
SANDWICHES
Dimestore Delibar
1575 Boulder St., Denver
|GRILLED MANGO CHILE CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
Fresno Aioli, Crispy Garlic, Red Cabbage Slaw On Pita
More about Counter Culture Brewery + Grille - 205 E 7th Ave
Counter Culture Brewery + Grille - 205 E 7th Ave
205 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Wood-Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
6oz whole grain mustard marinated chicken breast wood-grilled with swiss cheese & bacon served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & our charred onion sauce on woodgrilled ciabatta