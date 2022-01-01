Grilled chicken sandwiches in Denver

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Denver restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich image

 

BEST BURGERS IN DENVER! Prove me wrong..... SLATER’S 50/50

3600 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Ranch Sandwich$15.49
Grilled Red Bird Chicken, melted Swiss cheese, tomato, iceberg lettuce, red onions and ranch on a honey wheat bun served with French fries.
More about BEST BURGERS IN DENVER! Prove me wrong..... SLATER’S 50/50
Consumer pic

 

Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery

600 South Holly Street Suite 114, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nick’s GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
Served with bacon and, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a homemade brioche bun. Add fresh avocado for $4.00
More about Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
Max Gill & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Max Gill & Grill

1052 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (4227 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
bacon, white
cheddar, avocado , lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli on a potato roll.
More about Max Gill & Grill
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

3 Kilts Tavern

1076 Ogden St, Denver

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Red Bird chicken, goat cheese mousse, spinach, and tomato on toasted berry wheat bread
More about 3 Kilts Tavern
Banner pic

 

Fuel & Iron Denver - 1526 Blake Street

1526 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Spicy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about Fuel & Iron Denver - 1526 Blake Street
Dimestore Delibar image

SANDWICHES

Dimestore Delibar

1575 Boulder St., Denver

Avg 4.6 (369 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED MANGO CHILE CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
Fresno Aioli, Crispy Garlic, Red Cabbage Slaw On Pita
More about Dimestore Delibar
Consumer pic

 

Counter Culture Brewery + Grille - 205 E 7th Ave

205 E 7th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wood-Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
6oz whole grain mustard marinated chicken breast wood-grilled with swiss cheese & bacon served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & our charred onion sauce on woodgrilled ciabatta
More about Counter Culture Brewery + Grille - 205 E 7th Ave

