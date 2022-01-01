Gyoza in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve gyoza
SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
RONIN CONGRESS PARK
1160 Madison St, Denver
|GYOZA
|$12.00
Ototo Den
1501 S Pearl st, Denver
|Gyoza
|$7.00
(5pc) Pork and cabbage pan seared dumplings served with a spicy sesame oil vinaigrette
SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN
TOKIO
2907 Huron St #103, Denver
|Gyoza
|$8.00
pan-fried pork pot stickers (5pcs)
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Mizu Izakaya
1560 Boulder St., Denver
|Crispy Gyoza
|$8.00
Flash Fried Pork Dumplings / Sesame Soy Vinaigrette