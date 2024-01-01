Ham sandwiches in Denver

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taste of Philly image

WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taste of Philly - Lakewood

9797 W Colfax Ave #2J, Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich$5.99
Hot ham with melted white American cheese on toasted sourdough.
More about Taste of Philly - Lakewood
Item pic

 

Tessa Delicatessen - 5724 E Colfax Ave

5724 E Colfax Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ham Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
ham, scrambled egg, cheddar on ciabatta (gluten free toast available)
More about Tessa Delicatessen - 5724 E Colfax Ave
New York Deli News image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Deli News

7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1928 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Half Virginia Ham Sandwich$8.75
Virginia Ham Sandwich$12.95
6 oz Sliced Virginia Ham
More about New York Deli News
Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe image

ICE CREAM • CAKES

Cake Crumbs Bakery and Cafe

2216 Kearney Street, Denver

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ham Club Sandwich$12.00
Stacked on your choice of sandwich bread with ham, bacon, mixed greens, tomato, dijon mustard, and avocado.
More about Cake Crumbs Bakery and Cafe

