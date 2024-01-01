Ham sandwiches in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taste of Philly - Lakewood
9797 W Colfax Ave #2J, Lakewood
|Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich
|$5.99
Hot ham with melted white American cheese on toasted sourdough.
Tessa Delicatessen - 5724 E Colfax Ave
5724 E Colfax Ave, Denver
|Ham Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.00
ham, scrambled egg, cheddar on ciabatta (gluten free toast available)
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Deli News
7105 E Hampden Ave, Denver
|Half Virginia Ham Sandwich
|$8.75
|Virginia Ham Sandwich
|$12.95
6 oz Sliced Virginia Ham